Inox Wind Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Market Overview, Financials

Inox Wind Ltd is an Indian company that manufactures wind turbine generators and provides turnkey solutions for wind power projects. Part of the Inox Group, it focuses on renewable energy, contributing to India’s clean energy goals. Inox Wind offers services like project development, maintenance, and infrastructure for wind farms, helping clients from installation through long-term upkeep.

Headquartered in Noida, Inox Wind has manufacturing facilities in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh, allowing it to supply turbines across India. Inox WindShare Price on NSE as of 19 May 2025 is 179.70 INR. Here are more details on Inox Wind Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

Inox Wind Ltd: Market Overview

Open Price: ₹180.00

High Price: ₹182.66

Low Price: ₹179.00

Previous Close: ₹178.16

Volume: 7,052,231

Value (Lacs): ₹12,681.32

P/E ratio: 77.33

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: ₹261.90

52-wk low: ₹37.01

Mkt cap: ₹23,444Cr

Face Value: ₹10

Inox Wind Share Price Chart

Inox Wind Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

Inox Wind Share Price Target Years SHARE PRICE TARGET 2025 ₹270 2026 ₹300 2027 ₹330 2028 ₹360 2029 ₹390 2030 ₹420

Inox Wind Share Price Target 2025

Inox Wind share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹270. Here are three key factors that could affect the growth of Inox Wind’s share price target for 2025:

Sustainability and Green Energy Push : As the global and Indian governments increasingly focus on reducing carbon emissions and promoting renewable energy, Inox Wind stands to benefit from rising demand for wind energy solutions. If the company can capitalize on government policies and international green energy trends, it could see substantial growth in the coming years.

Diversification into New Markets : Expanding its footprint in new regions, both within India and internationally, could provide Inox Wind with opportunities to tap into growing demand for wind power. Strategic expansions, joint ventures, or partnerships with other global players in the renewable energy sector could accelerate revenue growth.

Operational Efficiency and Cost Management: Maintaining a strong focus on improving operational efficiency, reducing production costs, and enhancing margins will be key for Inox Wind’s performance. Effective cost control measures and streamlined operations can boost profitability, helping the company achieve sustainable growth and enhance its market value by 2025.

Inox Wind Share Price Target 2030

Inox Wind share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹420. Here are three risks and challenges that could affect Inox Wind’s share price target for 2030:

Intense Competition : The wind energy sector is highly competitive, with numerous global and local players vying for market share. Inox Wind faces challenges from both established and emerging competitors, which could impact its ability to maintain or grow its market position. Price wars or technological advancements by competitors could also put pressure on Inox Wind’s profitability.

Regulatory and Policy Changes : Changes in government policies or regulatory frameworks, such as subsidies, tariffs, or environmental regulations, could affect the profitability and growth prospects of wind energy companies. Any unfavorable adjustments in renewable energy incentives or delays in implementing favorable policies could negatively impact Inox Wind’s operations and share performance.

Supply Chain Disruptions: As a manufacturer of wind turbines, Inox Wind relies on a complex supply chain for raw materials, components, and equipment. Disruptions caused by factors such as global shortages, geopolitical issues, or logistical challenges could increase costs, delay project timelines, and hinder growth, ultimately affecting the company’s financial performance and share price in the long term.

Shareholding Pattern For Inox Wind Ltd

Promoters: 48.27%

FII: 15.67%

DII: 9.44%

Public: 26.61%

Inox Wind Ltd Financial Statement

(INR) 2024 Y/Y change Revenue 17.43B 137.81% Operating expense 3.86B -25.03% Net income -404.21M 93.94% Net profit margin -2.32 97.45% Earnings per share -0.24 — EBITDA 2.65B 202.57% Effective tax rate -7.64% —

