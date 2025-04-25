Share Market Update – Integra Essentia Ltd Share Price Target 2025

Integra Essentia Ltd Share Price Target 2025:- ​​Integra Essentia Limited is an Indian company engaged in the business of life essentials, including food, clothing, infrastructure, and energy. Established in 2007 and headquartered in New Delhi, the company offers a diverse range of products such as certified organic agro products, textiles and garments, construction materials, and renewable energy equipment. Integra Essentia Ltd Share Price on NSE as of 26 April 2025 is 2.34 INR.

Integra Essentia Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 2.44

High: 2.46

Low: 2.32

Mkt cap: 254.11Cr

P/E ratio: 24.95

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 5.25

52-wk low: 2.01

Integra Essentia Ltd Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Integra Essentia Ltd Share Price Target Years Integra Essentia Ltd Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Integra Essentia Ltd Share Price Target 2025 January – Integra Essentia Ltd Share Price Target 2025 February – Integra Essentia Ltd Share Price Target 2025 March – Integra Essentia Ltd Share Price Target 2025 April ₹2.50 Integra Essentia Ltd Share Price Target 2025 May ₹2.70 Integra Essentia Ltd Share Price Target 2025 June ₹3.00 Integra Essentia Ltd Share Price Target 2025 July ₹4.25 Integra Essentia Ltd Share Price Target 2025 August ₹4.50 Integra Essentia Ltd Share Price Target 2025 September ₹4.75 Integra Essentia Ltd Share Price Target 2025 October ₹4.90 Integra Essentia Ltd Share Price Target 2025 November ₹5.10 Integra Essentia Ltd Share Price Target 2025 December ₹5.30

Integra Essentia Ltd Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 15.98%

FII: 0.07%

DII: 0.04%

Public: 83.91%

Key Factors Affecting Integra Essentia Ltd Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors that could influence the growth of Integra Essentia Ltd’s (NSE: ESSENTIA) share price by 2025:

Diversified Business Portfolio: Integra Essentia operates across multiple sectors, including essential goods, renewable energy, and healthcare. This diversification allows the company to tap into various growth markets and reduce dependency on a single revenue stream. Focus on Innovation and Sustainability: The company is investing in new technologies, particularly in energy and healthcare, aiming to meet the increasing demand for sustainable solutions. This strategic focus positions Integra Essentia to capitalize on emerging market trends. Strong Revenue Growth: Integra Essentia has demonstrated impressive financial performance, with an annual revenue growth of 20% and a return on equity (ROE) of 13%. These metrics indicate efficient management and a healthy balance sheet, which can attract investor confidence. Strategic Investments and Operational Efficiency: The company’s prudent use of capital and focus on operational efficiency have contributed to higher profits over the past five years. Continued emphasis on these areas can enhance profitability and support share price appreciation Positive Market Sentiment and Analyst Projections: Market analyses suggest a favorable outlook for Integra Essentia, with share price targets ranging from ₹4.5 to ₹5.25 by 2025. Such projections can boost investor sentiment and drive stock performance.

Risks and Challenges for Integra Essentia Ltd Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges that could impact Integra Essentia Ltd’s (NSE: ESSENTIA) share price by 2025:

High Valuation Metrics: Integra Essentia’s current price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio stands at 35.51, indicating a high valuation compared to industry peers. Such elevated valuations may lead to price corrections if the company’s earnings do not meet investor expectations. Low Promoter Holding: The company’s promoter holding is relatively low at 16%, which may raise concerns about long-term commitment and control. Additionally, a decrease in promoter holding over the last three years could be perceived negatively by investors. Earnings Volatility: Integra Essentia has experienced fluctuations in its earnings per share (EPS), with a notable decline from ₹0.095 in Q2 FY2025 to ₹0.003 in Q2 FY2025. Such volatility can impact investor confidence and stock stability. Governance Concerns: Frequent changes in key management positions, including the resignation of the Chief Financial Officer, may indicate potential governance issues. Such instability can affect strategic decision-making and investor trust. Negative Analyst Forecasts: Some analysts predict a significant decline in Integra Essentia’s stock price, with projections suggesting a drop to as low as ₹0.0817. Such bearish forecasts can influence market sentiment and deter potential investors.

