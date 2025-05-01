International Travel House Share Price Target 2025:- ​​​​​International Travel House Limited (ITH), established in 1981, is India’s first publicly listed travel company and a leading provider of comprehensive travel management services. As an associate company of ITC Limited, ITH offers a wide range of services including corporate travel, car rentals, meetings and events (MICE), leisure holidays, and foreign exchange. With a robust presence across 17 cities in India, the company operates over 40 travel and car rental offices, serving both domestic and international clients. ITH is ISO 9001:2015 certified, reflecting its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. International Travel House Share Price on BOM as of 1 May 2025 is 517.95 INR.

International Travel House Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 549.80

High: 550.00

Low: 515.00

Mkt cap: 414.08Cr

P/E ratio: 15.25

Div yield: 0.97%

52-wk high: 773.00

52-wk low: 380.00

International Travel House Share Price Chart

International Travel House Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

International Travel House Share Price Target Years International Travel House Share Price Target Months Share Price Target International Travel House Share Price Target 2025 January – International Travel House Share Price Target 2025 February – International Travel House Share Price Target 2025 March – International Travel House Share Price Target 2025 April – International Travel House Share Price Target 2025 May ₹580 International Travel House Share Price Target 2025 June ₹610 International Travel House Share Price Target 2025 July ₹640 International Travel House Share Price Target 2025 August ₹670 International Travel House Share Price Target 2025 September ₹700 International Travel House Share Price Target 2025 October ₹730 International Travel House Share Price Target 2025 November ₹750 International Travel House Share Price Target 2025 December ₹780

International Travel House Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 61.69%

FII: 0%

DII: 0%

Public: 38.31%

Key Factors Affecting International Travel House Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors influencing the growth of International Travel House Ltd. (ITHL) share price target for 2025:

Robust Financial Performance

In the fiscal year ending March 2025, ITHL reported a total income of ₹242.27 crore, up from ₹237.36 crore in the previous year. Net profit increased to ₹27.15 crore from ₹23 crore, reflecting a 17.8% year-on-year growth. This consistent financial performance underscores the company’s operational efficiency and resilience. Rising Demand for Corporate Travel Services

With the resurgence of business activities post-pandemic, there’s an increasing demand for corporate travel solutions. ITHL, with its comprehensive travel management services, is well-positioned to capitalize on this trend, potentially boosting its revenue streams. Strategic Partnerships and Business Expansions

The company has been focusing on expanding its client base and forging strategic partnerships, enhancing its market presence. Such initiatives are likely to contribute positively to its growth trajectory in the coming years. Financial Stability and Strong Promoter Holding

ITHL maintains a solid financial foundation, characterized by low debt levels and consistent profitability. Additionally, strong promoter holding instills confidence among investors, suggesting a stable governance structure. Positive Market Outlook

Analysts project a moderate growth for ITHL’s share price, with targets ranging between ₹480 to ₹600 by 2025. This optimistic outlook is supported by the company’s strategic initiatives and the overall recovery of the travel industry.

Risks and Challenges for International Travel House Share Price

Here are 5 key risks and challenges that could affect International Travel House Ltd. (ITHL) and its share price target for 2025:

Dependence on Corporate Travel

A large part of ITHL’s revenue comes from business travel services. If companies cut travel budgets due to cost-saving measures or adopt virtual meetings, it could reduce demand and affect revenues. Economic Slowdowns or Global Uncertainty

Recessions, inflation, or geopolitical tensions (like wars or pandemics) can lead to fewer travel bookings, directly impacting ITHL’s performance and investor sentiment. High Competition in Travel Industry

The travel and hospitality sector is crowded with many players, including online travel agencies and global companies. Increased competition could affect pricing power and profit margins. Regulatory and Taxation Risks

Changes in government travel regulations, foreign exchange rules, or new taxes on travel services can disrupt operations or increase costs, lowering profitability. Seasonal and Event-Based Revenue Fluctuations

ITHL’s revenue can vary based on seasons, holidays, or global events. A poor travel season or cancellation of major events can lead to unpredictable income and affect share performance.

Read Also:- Share Market Update – SA Tech Software Share Price Target 2025