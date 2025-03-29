Interworld Digital Share Price Target 2025:- Interworld Digital’s share price target for 2025 will depend on factors like business growth, market demand for digital solutions, and overall economic conditions. As a company in the digital and IT sector, its ability to adapt to new technologies and expand its services will play a key role in its stock performance. Interworld Digital Share Price on BOM as of 29 March 2025 is 0.31 INR.

Interworld Digital Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 0

High: 0

Low: 0

Mkt cap: 14.83Cr

P/E ratio: N/A

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 0.67

52-wk low: 0.31

Interworld Digital Share Price Chart

Interworld Digital Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Interworld Digital Share Price Target Years Interworld Digital Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Interworld Digital Share Price Target 2025 January – Interworld Digital Share Price Target 2025 February – Interworld Digital Share Price Target 2025 March ₹0.35 Interworld Digital Share Price Target 2025 April ₹0.42 Interworld Digital Share Price Target 2025 May ₹0.50 Interworld Digital Share Price Target 2025 June ₹0.57 Interworld Digital Share Price Target 2025 July ₹0.65 Interworld Digital Share Price Target 2025 August ₹0.72 Interworld Digital Share Price Target 2025 September ₹0.80 Interworld Digital Share Price Target 2025 October ₹0.87 Interworld Digital Share Price Target 2025 November ₹0.91 Interworld Digital Share Price Target 2025 December ₹1.0

Interworld Digital Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 10.93%

FII: 0%

DII: 0.01%

Public: 89.07%

Key Factors Affecting Interworld Digital Share Price Growth

Digital Expansion and Innovation – The company’s ability to adapt to new digital technologies and expand its services will play a crucial role in its growth.

Government Policies and Regulations – Supportive policies for the digital sector and compliance with regulatory norms can impact its business operations and market position.

Market Demand for Digital Solutions – Increasing demand for digital content, IT services, and media solutions can drive revenue and investor interest.

Financial Performance and Profitability – Strong earnings, revenue growth, and cost management will determine investor confidence and stock price movement.

Competitive Landscape – The presence of strong competitors in the digital industry can influence the company’s market share and future growth potential.

Risks and Challenges for Interworld Digital Share Price

High Market Competition – The company faces strong competition from well-established digital and IT firms, which may limit its market growth.

Regulatory and Compliance Issues – Stricter government policies and regulations in the digital industry could pose challenges for operations and expansion.

Financial Stability Concerns – Investors confidence could decline if the company struggles with profitability, high debt, or weak revenue growth.

Technological Changes – Rapid advancements in digital technology require continuous innovation, and failure to keep up may affect business sustainability.

Market Volatility – Stock price fluctuations due to economic downturns, changing investor sentiment, or global uncertainties could impact growth potential.

