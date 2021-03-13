IOC Share Price Target 2025:- Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) is a key player in India’s energy sector, and its share price in 2025 will largely depend on crude oil prices, government policies, and the shift towards cleaner energy. Rising fuel demand, expansion in petrochemicals, and infrastructure investments could support growth. IOC Share Price on NSE as of 19 February 2025 is 119.84 INR.

IOC Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 118.11

High: 120.17

Low: 117.90

Mkt cap: 1.69LCr

P/E ratio: 15.52

Div yield: 10.01%

52-wk high: 190.90

52-wk low: 114.40

IOC Share Price Chart

IOC Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

IOC Share Price Target Years IOC Share Price Target Months Share Price Target IOC Share Price Target 2025 January – IOC Share Price Target 2025 February ₹125 IOC Share Price Target 2025 March ₹132 IOC Share Price Target 2025 April ₹139 IOC Share Price Target 2025 May ₹146 IOC Share Price Target 2025 June ₹152 IOC Share Price Target 2025 July ₹160 IOC Share Price Target 2025 August ₹167 IOC Share Price Target 2025 September ₹174 IOC Share Price Target 2025 October ₹182 IOC Share Price Target 2025 November ₹90 IOC Share Price Target 2025 December ₹200

IOC Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 51.5%

FII: 7.43%

DII: 10.2%

Public: 30.87%

Key Factors Affecting IOC Share Price Growth

Crude Oil Prices & Supply Chain – Fluctuations in global crude oil prices and supply chain stability will directly impact IOC’s profitability and refining margins.

Government Policies & Regulations – Changes in fuel pricing, subsidies, and taxation policies by the Indian government can influence revenue and profitability.

Expansion & Green Energy Initiatives – Investments in refinery upgrades, LNG, biofuels, and renewable energy projects can drive long-term growth.

Demand for Petroleum Products – Rising fuel consumption in India due to economic growth and increased mobility will support IOC’s sales.

Global Geopolitical Stability – International conflicts and trade restrictions affecting crude oil imports may impact IOC’s operations and margins.

Risks and Challenges for IOC Share Price

Crude Oil Price Volatility – Sharp fluctuations in global crude oil prices can impact refining margins and profitability.

Government Policy Changes – Any changes in fuel pricing regulations, taxation, or subsidy structures can affect revenue and earnings.

Shift to Renewable Energy – The growing focus on electric vehicles (EVs) and alternative energy sources may reduce demand for petroleum products.

Geopolitical Risks – Disruptions in oil supply due to global conflicts or trade restrictions can lead to higher import costs.

Environmental Regulations – Stricter emission norms and sustainability targets may require heavy investments, affecting profit margins.

