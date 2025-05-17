IRB Infra Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030- Market Overview, Income Statement

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd is one of India’s leading companies in the infrastructure and construction sector. Established in 1998, it specializes in building and operating highways and expressways. The company focuses on the development of road infrastructure through public-private partnerships (PPPs), playing a significant role in India’s road network expansion. IRB Infra Share Price on NSE as of 17 May 2025 is 51.25 INR. Here are more details on IRB Infra Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd: Market Overview

Open Price: ₹51.41

High Price: ₹51.48

Low Price: ₹50.61

Previous Close: ₹51.05

Volume: 15,123,827

Value (Lacs): ₹7,744.91

VWAP: ₹51.16

UC Limit: ₹56.15

LC Limit: ₹45.94

P/E ratio: 4.79

Div yield: 0.73%

52-wk high: ₹78.15

52-wk low: ₹40.96

Mkt cap: ₹29,850Cr

Face Value: ₹10

IRB Infra Share Price Chart

IRB Infra Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

IRB Infra Share Price Target Years SHARE PRICE TARGET 2025 ₹90 2026 ₹120 2027 ₹150 2028 ₹180 2029 ₹210 2030 ₹240

IRB Infra Share Price Target 2025

IRB Infra share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹90. Here are three key factors that could affect the growth of IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd and its share price target in 2025:

Expansion into New Projects: IRB Infra’s growth will significantly depend on its ability to secure new infrastructure projects. Successful bidding for upcoming highway and expressway projects, especially under government initiatives, can enhance the company’s order book and drive revenue growth, positively impacting its share price.

Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs): The effectiveness of PPPs in infrastructure development is crucial for IRB Infra. The company’s ability to form strong partnerships with government entities and other stakeholders can facilitate project execution and financing, leading to increased profitability and a potential rise in share price.

Regulatory Environment: Changes in regulations related to infrastructure development, land acquisition, and environmental clearances can significantly impact IRB Infra’s operations. A stable and supportive regulatory framework will help the company operate more efficiently and secure contracts, fostering growth and potentially boosting its share price.

IRB Infra Share Price Target 2030

IRB Infra share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹240. Here are three potential risks and challenges that could affect the IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd share price target in 2030:

Economic Fluctuations: The infrastructure sector is sensitive to economic cycles. A slowdown in economic growth can lead to reduced government spending on infrastructure projects, affecting IRB Infra’s order book and revenues. This could pose a significant challenge to the company’s growth and impact its share price negatively. Regulatory Changes: Changes in government policies, regulations, or taxation related to infrastructure development can create uncertainties for IRB Infra. Stricter regulations or delays in obtaining necessary approvals could hinder project timelines and increase costs, affecting profitability and investor confidence. Competition and Market Dynamics: The infrastructure sector is highly competitive, with numerous players vying for contracts. Increased competition may lead to price undercutting and reduced profit margins. If IRB Infra fails to maintain its competitive edge in securing projects, it could impact the company’s growth prospects and share price in the long term.

Shareholding Pattern For IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

Promoters: 30.42%

FII: 454.31%

DII: 9.33%

Public: 15.93%

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd Financial Statement

(INR) 2024 Y/Y change Revenue 74.09B 15.74% Operating expense 17.69B 17.67% Net income 6.06B -15.86% Net profit margin 8.18 -27.29% Earnings per share 1.00 -15.97% EBITDA 33.28B 3.13% Effective tax rate 36.33% —

