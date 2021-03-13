Ircon International shares rise 2% on a ₹194 crore order from Central Railway

On February 10, 2025, Ircon International’s shares increased 2.22% to an intraday high of ₹193.20 after the company’s deal with Central Railway for ₹194.45 crore.

New order from Central Railway:

Ircon International was awarded a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) by Central Railway for the survey, design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of 665 towers for Kavach, an advanced safety system. The project must be finished within 14 months after the LoA issue.

EPC Contracts in Manipur:

In a separate filing, Ircon said that the Public Works Department (PWD) of Manipur had awarded them an EPC contract in a joint venture (JV) with AMRIL (74%) and Ircon (26%).

The project entails building Rigid Pavement and Lined Drain on selected highways within Highway South Division – Package 4, totaling 111.182 km. The deal is valued ₹531.9 crores.

About Ircon International:

Ircon International Limited, established in 1976 under the Indian Companies Act 1956, is a premier engineering and construction corporation for Indian Railways. The firm specializes in Railway projects, including new lines, bridges, tunnels, stations, electrification, and signaling. Transportation infrastructure includes highways, metro rail networks, and EHV substations. Turnkey Infrastructure Solutions. At 10:16 AM, Ircon International shares were trading 0.2% down at ₹188.60, while the BSE Sensex fell 0.61% to 77,388.28.