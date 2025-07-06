IREDA Share Price Target 2025: Can Technicals Shift to Bullish?
IREDA (NSE: IREDA) closed today at ₹166.67, showing a minor dip. Technicals are neutral-to-bearish short-term, but possible stabilization above ₹165–₹168 could set the stage for a rebound to ₹190–₹200 by late 2025.
1. Current Technical Snapshot (July 4, 2025)
-
Price: ₹166.67 (–0.51%)
-
RSI (14): ~68.1 – nearing overbought but still neutral
-
MACD: –0.65 – modestly bearish
-
Stochastics: ~55 – neutral
-
50‑day SMA: ₹169.94; 200‑day SMA: ₹188.77 – price remains below both, signaling caution
2. Support & Resistance Levels
-
Support Zone: ₹165–₹168 (pivot/congruence near recent lows)
-
Resistance Levels: ₹170 (50‑day SMA), then ₹190–₹200 (next key targets based on Fibonacci retracement)
3. Price Target Outlook for 2025
-
Base-case target: ₹190 – if IREDA recovers above ₹168 and sustains above the 50‑day SMA
-
Bull-case target: ₹200+ – achievable with MACD turning positive and RSI staying stable
-
Downside risk: A breakdown under ₹165 risks slide into ₹150–₹155
4. Risks & Technical Considerations
-
MACD remains negative and may suppress further gains
-
Price below major SMAs – until price rises above ₹170, trend stays vulnerable
-
Sector shakeups like interest rates, infra lending policies, or renewable funding shifts could impact direction
5. Suggested Trading Strategy
-
Entry zone: ₹166–₹168 (support cluster)
-
Stop-loss: ₹162 (below minor support levels)
-
Targets: ₹190 → ₹200