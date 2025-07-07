IRFC Share Price Target 2025: Are Technicals Hinting at a Turnaround?
Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC, NSE: IRFC) is trading at ₹139.24, down ~0.33% today. Technical signals are mixed—oscillators lean bearish, but price remains above key moving averages. If IRFC holds support near ₹136–₹137, it could rebound toward ₹150–₹165 by late 2025.
1. Current Technical Snapshot (July 4, 2025)
-
Price: ₹139.24 (–0.33%)
-
52‑Week Range: ₹108.04 – ₹229.00
-
RSI (14): 44.3 — bearish
-
MACD (12,26): –0.42 — bearish
-
50‑day SMA: ~₹140.4 — price slightly below
-
200‑day SMA: ~₹140.65 — price slightly below
Key take: Oscillators are bearish, and price sits just under both MAs, indicating short-term weakness but potential for a rebound if support holds.
2. Support & Resistance Zones
-
Support: ₹136–₹137 — close to recent lows and SMA area
-
Resistance: ₹145–₹146 — pivot / weekly short-term ceiling
-
Next Resistance: ₹150–₹155 if price breaks above ₹146
-
Top Target: ₹165 — longer-term target if bullish momentum resumes
3. IRFC Price Target for 2025
-
Base-case: ₹150 — assumes price holds above ₹136 support and oscillators recover
-
Bull-case: ₹165 — requires MACD to cross positive and price to clear ₹150–₹155 resistance
-
Bear-case Risk: Breakdown under ₹136 could push price down toward ₹120–₹125 territory
4. Risks & Technical Warning Signs
-
Bearish MACD/RSI readings — no positive reversal yet
-
Break below ₹136 — key support failure could signal deeper drop
-
Volatility & sector trends — IRFC is sensitive to infrastructure bonds and RBI rate policy
5. Suggested Trading Strategy
-
Entry Zone: ₹138–₹140 — near SMA area and pivot support
-
Stop-Loss: ₹135 — below key support zone
-
Targets:
-
Short-term: ₹150
-
Medium-term: ₹165
-