IRFC Share Price Target 2025: Are Technicals Hinting at a Turnaround?

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC, NSE: IRFC) is trading at ₹139.24, down ~0.33% today. Technical signals are mixed—oscillators lean bearish, but price remains above key moving averages. If IRFC holds support near ₹136–₹137, it could rebound toward ₹150–₹165 by late 2025.

1. Current Technical Snapshot (July 4, 2025)

  • Price: ₹139.24 (–0.33%)

  • 52‑Week Range: ₹108.04 – ₹229.00

  • RSI (14): 44.3 — bearish

  • MACD (12,26): –0.42 — bearish

  • 50‑day SMA: ~₹140.4 — price slightly below

  • 200‑day SMA: ~₹140.65 — price slightly below

IRFC Share Price Chart

Key take: Oscillators are bearish, and price sits just under both MAs, indicating short-term weakness but potential for a rebound if support holds.

2. Support & Resistance Zones

  • Support: ₹136–₹137 — close to recent lows and SMA area

  • Resistance: ₹145–₹146 — pivot / weekly short-term ceiling

  • Next Resistance: ₹150–₹155 if price breaks above ₹146

  • Top Target: ₹165 — longer-term target if bullish momentum resumes

3. IRFC Price Target for 2025

  • Base-case: ₹150 — assumes price holds above ₹136 support and oscillators recover

  • Bull-case: ₹165 — requires MACD to cross positive and price to clear ₹150–₹155 resistance

  • Bear-case Risk: Breakdown under ₹136 could push price down toward ₹120–₹125 territory

4. Risks & Technical Warning Signs

  • Bearish MACD/RSI readings — no positive reversal yet

  • Break below ₹136 — key support failure could signal deeper drop

  • Volatility & sector trends — IRFC is sensitive to infrastructure bonds and RBI rate policy

5. Suggested Trading Strategy

  • Entry Zone: ₹138–₹140 — near SMA area and pivot support

  • Stop-Loss: ₹135 — below key support zone

  • Targets:

    • Short-term: ₹150

    • Medium-term: ₹165

