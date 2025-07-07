IRFC Share Price Target 2025: Are Technicals Hinting at a Turnaround?

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC, NSE: IRFC) is trading at ₹139.24, down ~0.33% today. Technical signals are mixed—oscillators lean bearish, but price remains above key moving averages. If IRFC holds support near ₹136–₹137, it could rebound toward ₹150–₹165 by late 2025.

1. Current Technical Snapshot (July 4, 2025)

Price : ₹139.24 (–0.33%)

52‑Week Range : ₹108.04 – ₹229.00

RSI (14) : 44.3 — bearish

MACD (12,26) : –0.42 — bearish

50‑day SMA : ~₹140.4 — price slightly below

200‑day SMA: ~₹140.65 — price slightly below

Key take: Oscillators are bearish, and price sits just under both MAs, indicating short-term weakness but potential for a rebound if support holds.

2. Support & Resistance Zones

Support : ₹136–₹137 — close to recent lows and SMA area

Resistance : ₹145–₹146 — pivot / weekly short-term ceiling

Next Resistance : ₹150–₹155 if price breaks above ₹146

Top Target: ₹165 — longer-term target if bullish momentum resumes

3. IRFC Price Target for 2025

Base-case: ₹150 — assumes price holds above ₹136 support and oscillators recover

Bull-case: ₹165 — requires MACD to cross positive and price to clear ₹150–₹155 resistance

Bear-case Risk: Breakdown under ₹136 could push price down toward ₹120–₹125 territory

4. Risks & Technical Warning Signs

Bearish MACD/RSI readings — no positive reversal yet

Break below ₹136 — key support failure could signal deeper drop

Volatility & sector trends — IRFC is sensitive to infrastructure bonds and RBI rate policy

5. Suggested Trading Strategy