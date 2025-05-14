Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd (IRFC) is a key financial arm of Indian Railways, responsible for raising funds to support railway projects. Established in 1986, IRFC helps finance the acquisition of rolling stock, railway infrastructure, and other developmental activities. IRFC Share Price on NSE as of 14 May 2025 is 124.94 INR. Here are more details on IRFC Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

Indian Railway Finance Corp Ltd: Market Overview

Open: ₹125.70

High: ₹126.10

Low: ₹123.30

Previous Close: ₹125.53

Volume: 14,659,708

Value (Lacs): ₹18,289.45

P/E ratio: 25.09

Div yield: 1.56%

52 Week High: ₹229.00

52 Week Low: ₹108.04

Mkt Cap (Rs. Cr.): ₹163,042

Face Value: ₹10

IRFC Share Price Chart

IRFC Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

IRFC Share Price Target Years SHARE PRICE TARGET (₹) 2025 ₹250 2026 ₹350 2027 ₹435 2028 ₹550 2029 ₹640 2030 ₹762

IRFC Share Price Target 2025

IRFC share price target 2025 the Expected target could be ₹250. Here are three key factors that could impact IRFC Share Price Target for 2025 growth:

Long-Term Rail Infrastructure Projects: As large-scale projects like high-speed trains and dedicated freight corridors progress, IRFC’s financial involvement will deepen, potentially driving steady revenue growth and increasing share value. Increased Rail Freight Demand: Growth in freight and passenger demand could lead to greater investment in rail infrastructure, where IRFC plays a pivotal funding role, positively affecting its financial performance and share price. Sustainability Initiatives: As Indian Railways adopts greener and more sustainable technologies, IRFC’s financing of these eco-friendly projects could attract investors focused on ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) factors, boosting the stock’s appeal.

IRFC Share Price Target 2030

IRFC share price target 2030 the Expected target could be ₹762. Here are three key factors that could affect IRFC Share Price Target for 2030 growth:

Expansion of Indian Railways Network: With continued expansion and modernization of India’s railway infrastructure, IRFC’s role in financing these projects will likely grow, driving long-term revenue and increasing share price potential. Government Policy and Support: Favorable government policies, increased budgetary allocations for railways, and infrastructure initiatives could bolster IRFC’s financial outlook, significantly impacting its stock performance by 2030. Technological Advancements: The adoption of cutting-edge technologies like high-speed rail, electrification, and digital solutions in railway operations will require substantial funding, and IRFC’s involvement in financing these projects could contribute to steady growth and stock price appreciation.

Shareholding Pattern For Indian Railway Finance Corp Ltd

Promoters: 86.36%

Retail And Others: 11.32%

Foreign Institutions: 0.98%

Domestic Institutions: 1.34%

Indian Railway Finance Corp Ltd Income Statement

(INR) 2025 Y/Y change Revenue 66.61B 1.35% Operating expense 1.59B -0.81% Net income 65.02B 1.40% Net profit margin 97.62 0.05% Earnings per share 4.98 — EBITDA — — Effective tax rate — —

