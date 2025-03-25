Irisity’s Bold Move: Secures SEK 15M Loan and Announces Major Rights Issue!

Irisity, an AI monitoring business, is investing heavily to ensure its survival. To handle short-term cash flow issues, the firm recently secured a SEK 15 million credit facility from Stockhorn Capital AB, its largest shareholder. In order to ensure it has the funds to continue expanding, Irisity is also issuing a fully secured rights issue to generate about SEK 21.1 million.

These financial actions are taken at a critical juncture when the business seeks to grow while addressing client payment delays.

Stockhorn Capital Steps In with Financial Support

Like many growing companies, Irisity has faced cash flow issues, mainly due to late payments from some customers. To ease the pressure, Stockhorn Capital has stepped in with a temporary loan of SEK 15 million. The loan comes with an interest rate of STIBOR 3M plus 4 percentage points but no additional costs, making it a manageable financial solution for Irisity.

This quick infusion of cash gives Irisity breathing room to continue operations smoothly while focusing on its long-term growth strategy.

A Fully Secured Rights Issue to Strengthen Finances

Beyond the short-term loan, Irisity is also launching a fully secured rights issue to raise SEK 21.1 million. The goal? To strengthen its financial position, repay the bridge loan, and fund ongoing operations.

The rights issue is fully backed by existing shareholders, with Stockhorn Capital committing to subscribe up to SEK 15 million worth of shares. Any part of the loan that hasn’t been repaid by the time the rights issue happens will be converted into shares, reducing Irisity’s debt burden.

Since all commitments are secured without extra costs for the company, Irisity is getting the funding it needs without unnecessary financial strain.

Stockhorn’s Growing Stake and Regulatory Approvals

Stockhorn Capital currently owns about 24.04% of Irisity’s shares, but with its investment in the rights issue, its ownership could exceed 30%. In Sweden, crossing that threshold would typically require Stockhorn to make a mandatory buyout offer for the entire company.

To avoid this, Stockhorn needs an exemption from Sweden’s Securities Council. Additionally, because Stockhorn is considered a foreign investor, it must also get approval from the Swedish Inspectorate of Strategic Products.

Irisity is expected to release more details about the rights issue soon, along with a formal notice for an extraordinary general meeting to approve the plan.

Why This Matters for Irisity’s Future

These financial moves aren’t just about covering short-term cash flow gaps. Irisity is preparing for its next phase of growth, particularly in AI-powered surveillance and generative AI applications.

The newly secured funds will allow the company to:

Repay the bridge loan

Expand into new markets

Maintain financial stability for future operations

This isn’t the first time Irisity has raised funds to support growth. In November 2024, the company launched a SEK 70.6 million rights issue to finance market expansion. The latest funding plan builds on that momentum, ensuring Irisity can continue developing cutting-edge AI security solutions.

Final Thoughts

Irisity is managing its finances and planning for the future by adopting calculated, strategic actions. With a fully secured SEK 21.1 million rights offering and a SEK 15 million loan from Stockhorn Capital, the business is setting itself up for future expansion in the AI surveillance market.

With a solid financial strategy and the backing of its shareholders, Irisity is demonstrating that it is prepared to face obstacles and keep moving forward.