ITC Share Price Target 2025: Is a Bounce from ₹413 on the Cards?

ITC Ltd (NSE: ITC) is currently trading around ₹412.55, near its 52-week low. Technical indicators suggest a neutral-to-bearish pullback—but a clear breakout above ₹445–₹450 could pave the way for an upside move to ₹500–₹530 by late 2025.

1. Today’s Market Snapshot

Price: ₹412.55 (near session close)

52‑Week Range: ₹390.15 – ₹528.50

Technical Rating: “Strong Sell” on daily and weekly charts

2. Technical Indicator Overview

Indicator Value Signal RSI (14) ~42 Neutral-to-bearish MACD –0.87 Bearish Stochastic %K ~26.6 Oversold region 50-/200-day MAs ~₹416 / ₹419 Price below both, bearish Pivot Support Zones ₹410–₹411 Critical area

Current view: the stock is oversold but remains under short- and long-term moving average resistance.

3. Support & Resistance Zones

Support Range: ₹410–₹413 (near recent Pivot S/F support)

First Resistance: ₹445–₹450 (short-term SMA/pivot alignment)

Upside Targets: ₹500 → ₹530 (if price breaks above ₹450)

4. Share Price Target Outlook for 2025

Base‑case: ₹500 — assuming a rebound above the ₹445 zone

Bull‑case: ₹530 – if MACD turns bullish and RSI holds above 50

Downside Risk: A fall below ₹410 could lead to a slide toward ₹390

5. Risks & Technical Cautions

Strong Sell on trend ratings suggest continued weak momentum

MACD remains negative , without bullish crossover

Price below both MAs could mean further consolidation or downside

Sector or regulatory shocks (tobacco taxes/regulations) pose additional risk

6. Suggested Trading Strategy