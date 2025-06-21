Share Market Update – ITC Share Price Target 2025
ITC Share Price Target 2025:- ITC Limited, a leading Indian conglomerate with businesses in FMCG, hotels, paperboards, and agri-products, holds promising growth potential for 2025. Its share price target depends on the continued success of its FMCG segment, which drives significant revenue. Expanding product lines, growing market presence, and steady performance in its cigarettes business are key contributors. ITC Share Price on NSE as of 21 June 2025 is 417.25 INR.
ITC Ltd: Current Market Overview
- Open: 416.00
- High: 419.50
- Low: 416.00
- Mkt cap: 5.24LCr
- P/E ratio: 26.48
- Div yield: 3.44%
- 52-wk high: 528.50
- 52-wk low: 390.15
ITC Share Price Chart
ITC Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)
|ITC Share Price Target Years
|ITC Share Price Target Months
|Share Price Target
|ITC Share Price Target 2025
|January
|–
|ITC Share Price Target 2025
|February
|–
|ITC Share Price Target 2025
|March
|–
|ITC Share Price Target 2025
|April
|–
|ITC Share Price Target 2025
|May
|–
|ITC Share Price Target 2025
|June
|₹450
|ITC Share Price Target 2025
|July
|₹470
|ITC Share Price Target 2025
|August
|₹490
|ITC Share Price Target 2025
|September
|₹500
|ITC Share Price Target 2025
|October
|₹520
|ITC Share Price Target 2025
|November
|₹530
|ITC Share Price Target 2025
|December
|₹540
ITC Shareholding Pattern
- Promoters: 0%
- FII: 39.87%
- DII: 45.19%
- Public: 14.94%
