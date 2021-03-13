It’s Happening! The Weather Channel’s Jim Cantore is coming to Virginia Beach

Oh, Jim Cantore is here. Whether or not you believe in omens, his presence might signal the arrival of a nasty storm headed for Virginia Beach. Yes, the Storm Tracker intends to bring in the severe winter weather expected to hit the coastal city on Wednesday and continue into Thursday.

Batten down the hatches when Cantore, one of The Weather Channel’s most colorful meteorologists, arrives in town. Over the previous 30 years, he has become well-known for his live coverage of catastrophic disasters such as hurricanes, tornadoes, and snowstorms. He’s not afraid to take a breathy, windy live shot near the water’s edge, with snowflakes sparkling on his black coat. The local forecast predicts light snow showers beginning at 11 a.m. By 1 p.m., the snowfall will be widespread and consistent, with the heaviest falling tonight. The snow will continue throughout the day following a brief respite Thursday morning.

Total snowfall might exceed 8 inches, with some projections calling for up to 12 inches. Such quantities would be a considerable dump for Virginia Beach and the main weather story for Cantore. On Tuesday afternoon, Cantore shared a video of the flooded highway in Norfolk on social media. He stated that he was en route to Virginia Beach. “This will easily be the biggest storm of the season here Wednesday,” Cantore said on Instagram.

Mayor Bobby Dyer has confirmed that he will join Cantore for an interview at a prominent Oceanfront monument on Wednesday morning. The mayor even received a new Virginia Beach hat during the Q&A.”We always have to prepare for the worst and hope for the best,” the mayor remarked during Tuesday’s municipal council meeting. “That being said so that you know, I understand The Weather Channel and Jim Cantore will be visiting us tomorrow. Therefore, we’ve got to be ready.