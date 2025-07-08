Jaiprakash Power Share Price Target 2025: Is Technical Rebound on the Cards?
Jaiprakash Power Ventures (NSE: JPPOWER) is trading at ₹22.74 today. Following a strong breakout from a bullish triangle and supportive momentum indicators, charts suggest a potential upside to ₹30–₹32 by late 2025, provided ₹20.40–₹21.00 support holds firm.
1. Today’s Market Snapshot
-
Price: ₹22.74 (+19.5% in a single session)
-
52‑Week Range: ₹14.35 – ₹24.00
-
Volume: High buying volume confirmed on breakout
2. Technical Indicator Overview
|Indicator
|Value / Trend
|Signal
|RSI (14)
|~88 – deeply overbought
|Strong bullish, but pullback possible
|MACD (12,26)
|+0.98 – positive crossover
|Momentum building-up
|ADX (14)
|~57 – strong trend
|Confirms trend strength
|Moving Averages
|All SMAs from 5‑day to 200‑day signal “Buy”
|Long-term uptrend intact
|Stochastic
|~83 – overbought
|Potential short-term consolidation
3. Support & Resistance Levels
-
Key Support: ₹20.40–₹21.00 (pivot zone & volume shelf)
-
Immediate Resistance: ₹23.00–₹23.80 (near 52-week high pivot)
-
Upside Targets:
-
Base‑case: ₹30 (breakout measured move)
-
Bull‑case: ₹32 (extension beyond ₹30 breakout)
-
4. Share Price Target Outlook Through 2025
-
Base-case: ₹30 — assumes breakout sustains above ₹23
-
Bull-case: ₹32 — on continued momentum and strong volume
-
Bear-case: ₹18–₹20 — if price falls below ₹20.40 support
5. Risks & Technical Cautions
-
RSI & Stochastic extremely overbought, which could trigger consolidation or a pullback
-
Failure to hold ₹20.40–₹21.00 may invalidate bullish setup
-
Sector-wide volatility in powerstocks or market corrections could derail momentum
6. Suggested Trading Strategy
-
Entry Zone: ₹22.00–₹23.00 (on breakout confirmation)
-
Stop-Loss: ₹21.00 (below pivot support)
-
Targets:
-
Primary: ₹30
-
Stretch: ₹32
-