Jaiprakash Power Share Price Target 2025: Is Technical Rebound on the Cards?

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Jaiprakash Power Ventures (NSE: JPPOWER) is trading at ₹22.74 today. Following a strong breakout from a bullish triangle and supportive momentum indicators, charts suggest a potential upside to ₹30–₹32 by late 2025, provided ₹20.40–₹21.00 support holds firm.

1. Today’s Market Snapshot

  • Price: ₹22.74 (+19.5% in a single session)

  • 52‑Week Range: ₹14.35 – ₹24.00

  • Volume: High buying volume confirmed on breakout

Jaiprakash Power Share Price Chart

2. Technical Indicator Overview

Indicator Value / Trend Signal
RSI (14) ~88 – deeply overbought Strong bullish, but pullback possible
MACD (12,26) +0.98 – positive crossover Momentum building-up
ADX (14) ~57 – strong trend Confirms trend strength
Moving Averages All SMAs from 5‑day to 200‑day signal “Buy” Long-term uptrend intact
Stochastic ~83 – overbought Potential short-term consolidation

3. Support & Resistance Levels

  • Key Support: ₹20.40–₹21.00 (pivot zone & volume shelf)

  • Immediate Resistance: ₹23.00–₹23.80 (near 52-week high pivot)

  • Upside Targets:

    • Base‑case: ₹30 (breakout measured move)

    • Bull‑case: ₹32 (extension beyond ₹30 breakout)

4. Share Price Target Outlook Through 2025

  • Base-case: ₹30 — assumes breakout sustains above ₹23

  • Bull-case: ₹32 — on continued momentum and strong volume

  • Bear-case: ₹18–₹20 — if price falls below ₹20.40 support

5. Risks & Technical Cautions

  • RSI & Stochastic extremely overbought, which could trigger consolidation or a pullback

  • Failure to hold ₹20.40–₹21.00 may invalidate bullish setup

  • Sector-wide volatility in powerstocks or market corrections could derail momentum

6. Suggested Trading Strategy

  • Entry Zone: ₹22.00–₹23.00 (on breakout confirmation)

  • Stop-Loss: ₹21.00 (below pivot support)

  • Targets:

    • Primary: ₹30

    • Stretch: ₹32

