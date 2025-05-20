JBM Auto Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030 – Projects, Current Graph & Current Share Market
It is an automobile industry that has risen as a key feature that has emerged to capitalise on the changes. JBM Auto is an Indian vehicle manufacturing automobile agency that includes buses, automobiles, and EVs (electric-powered cars. With its focus on innovation and maintainability, JBM Auto has gained quite a reputation in the EV region and is building its marketplace presence.
As the automobile agency surprisingly develops with advancements in the era and shifts in client opportunities, JBM Auto has risen as a key participant assured to make the most out of one’s modifications.
This evaluation is an in-depth assessment of its financial projections, i.e., its share price targets in the upcoming years of 2025-2030, its overall market analysis, current share price graph, its shareholder and investors patterns, annual income statement; both presented graphically and in tabular form,
Overview Of JBM Auto Share Price
- Market Cap: ₹17.19KCr
- Open: ₹728.00
- High: ₹741.85
- Low: ₹707.05
- Current Share Price: 726.85
- P/E Ratio: 85.11
- Dividend Yield: N/A
- 52 Week High: ₹1,169.38
- 52 Week Low: ₹489.80
JBM Auto Share Price Current Graph
JBM Auto Share Price Projections 2025 – 2030
|Year
|Share price target
|2025
|₹1180
|2026
|₹1445
|2027
|₹1668
|2028
|₹1889
|2029
|₹2076
|2030
|₹2337
Investor Type And Ratios For JBM Auto Share Price
- Promoters: 67.53%
- Retail And Others: 29.12%
- Foreign Institutions: 3.30%
- Mutual Funds: 0.05%
- Other Domestic Institutions: 0.01%
Annual Income Statement For JBM Auto Share Price
|(INR)
|2025
|Y/Y Change
|Revenue
|54.72B
|9.17%
|Operating expense
|12.63B
|28.55%
|Net income
|2.02B
|12.91%
|Net profit margin
|3.69
|3.36%
|Earnings per share
|–
|–
|EBITDA
|6.77B
|15.70%
|Effective tax rate
|21.44%
|–
Factors Influencing This Outlook Embody
- Market leadership- JBM Auto’s characteristic as a market head in the automobile sector should stress persevered increase and investor hobby.
- Economic and industry trends- Pragmatic macroeconomic conditions and complementary business corporation dispositions can mentor the company’s extended-term boom orbit.