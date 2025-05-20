It is an automobile industry that has risen as a key feature that has emerged to capitalise on the changes. JBM Auto is an Indian vehicle manufacturing automobile agency that includes buses, automobiles, and EVs (electric-powered cars. With its focus on innovation and maintainability, JBM Auto has gained quite a reputation in the EV region and is building its marketplace presence.

This evaluation is an in-depth assessment of its financial projections, i.e., its share price targets in the upcoming years of 2025-2030, its overall market analysis, current share price graph, its shareholder and investors patterns, annual income statement; both presented graphically and in tabular form,

Overview Of JBM Auto Share Price

Market Cap: ₹17.19KCr

Open: ₹728.00

High: ₹741.85

Low: ₹707.05

Current Share Price: 726.85

P/E Ratio: 85.11

Dividend Yield: N/A

52 Week High: ₹1,169.38

52 Week Low: ₹489.80

JBM Auto Share Price Current Graph

JBM Auto Share Price Projections 2025 – 2030

Year Share price target 2025 ₹1180 2026 ₹1445 2027 ₹1668 2028 ₹1889 2029 ₹2076 2030 ₹2337

Investor Type And Ratios For JBM Auto Share Price

Promoters: 67.53%

Retail And Others: 29.12%

Foreign Institutions: 3.30%

Mutual Funds: 0.05%

Other Domestic Institutions: 0.01%

Annual Income Statement For JBM Auto Share Price

(INR) 2025 Y/Y Change Revenue 54.72B 9.17% Operating expense 12.63B 28.55% Net income 2.02B 12.91% Net profit margin 3.69 3.36% Earnings per share – – EBITDA 6.77B 15.70% Effective tax rate 21.44% –

