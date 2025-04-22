Stock Market Update – JD Sports Fashion Stock Price Prediction 2025

JD Sports Fashion Stock Price Prediction 2025

ByAnkita Vasishtha

JD Sports Fashion Stock Price Prediction 2025:- JD Sports Fashion is a prominent UK-based retailer specializing in sportswear and athleisure products. The company offers a forward dividend yield of approximately 0.88%. In recent months, JD Sports has faced challenges, including a 15% decline in share value since the beginning of the year, attributed to softer consumer demand in the UK and US markets. Despite these headwinds, the company reported a 3.4% organic revenue growth during the holiday season, indicating resilience in a competitive retail environment. JD Sports Fashion Stock Price on LON as of 22 April 2025 is 72.90 GBX.

JD Sports Fashion PLC: Current Market Overview

  • Open: 72.90
  • High: 75.24
  • Low: 72.90
  • Mkt cap: 377.57Cr
  • P/E ratio: 11.73
  • Div yield: 1.28%
  • 52-wk high: 162.10
  • 52-wk low: 61.04

JD Sports Fashion Stock Price Chart

JD Sports Fashion Stock Price Chart

JD Sports Fashion Stock Price Prediction 2025 (Prediction)

JD Sports Fashion Stock Price Prediction Years JD Sports Fashion Stock Price Prediction Months Stock Price Prediction
JD Sports Fashion Stock Price Prediction 2025 January
JD Sports Fashion Stock Price Prediction 2025 February
JD Sports Fashion Stock Price Prediction 2025 March
JD Sports Fashion Stock Price Prediction 2025 April GBX 80
JD Sports Fashion Stock Price Prediction 2025 May GBX 90
JD Sports Fashion Stock Price Prediction 2025 June GBX 100
JD Sports Fashion Stock Price Prediction 2025 July GBX 110
JD Sports Fashion Stock Price Prediction 2025 August GBX 120
JD Sports Fashion Stock Price Prediction 2025 September GBX 130
JD Sports Fashion Stock Price Prediction 2025 October GBX 140
JD Sports Fashion Stock Price Prediction 2025 November GBX 150
JD Sports Fashion Stock Price Prediction 2025 December GBX 165

 

Key Factors Affecting JD Sports Fashion Stock Price Growth

Here are five key factors that could influence JD Sports Fashion’s stock price growth by 2025:

  1. Expansion in the U.S. Market: JD Sports has significantly increased its presence in the U.S., with the market now contributing nearly half of its global sales. The acquisition of Hibbett for $1.1 billion is expected to make North America its largest market, accounting for 45% of sales by the next financial year.

  2. Strategic Acquisitions: The company’s recent acquisitions, including Hibbett and Courir, have traded in line with expectations, indicating successful integration and potential for future growth.

  3. Analyst Price Targets: Analysts have set a median 12-month price target of 95.00p for JD Sports’ stock, with estimates ranging up to 200.00p. This suggests potential upside from current levels, reflecting positive market sentiment.

  4. Earnings and Revenue Growth: JD Sports is forecast to grow earnings by 21.4% and revenue by 6.9% per annum, with an expected return on equity of 17.5% over the next three years.

  5. Resilience Amid Market Volatility: Despite challenges in the broader sports retail sector, JD Sports has maintained its annual guidance and demonstrated resilience, with analysts noting the retailer’s strong performance and potential for future growth.

Risks and Challenges for JD Sports Fashion Stock Price

Here are five key risks and challenges that could impact JD Sports Fashion’s stock price target by 2025:

  1. Weak Consumer Demand in Key Markets: JD Sports has reported softer trading conditions in the UK and US, leading to a 1.5% decline in like-for-like revenue during November and December 2024. This downturn prompted the company to lower its profit forecast by up to £40 million, reflecting the challenges posed by cautious consumer spending and increased promotional activities by competitors.

  2. Heavy Reliance on Nike Products: Approximately 45% of JD Sports’ sales are derived from Nike products. However, Nike has been facing its own set of challenges, including increased competition from brands like Hoka and On, and efforts to clear excess inventory. JD’s dependence on Nike means that any prolonged issues with the brand could adversely affect JD’s sales and profitability.

  3. Impact of US Tariffs on Imported Goods: New US tariffs, exceeding 40% on products from countries such as Vietnam and Cambodia, are expected to impact JD Sports’ key suppliers, including Nike and Adidas. While the company has not yet quantified the potential financial impact, these tariffs could lead to increased costs, affecting profit margins and consumer prices. 

  4. Market Saturation and Changing Consumer Trends: The “athleisure” trend, which significantly contributed to JD Sports’ growth, is showing signs of waning popularity. Additionally, the market is experiencing saturation, with major brands having pushed price increases to their limits. These factors, combined with the rise of newer competitors, present challenges to JD’s continued growth in this segment. 

  5. Profit Forecast Downgrades and Investor Confidence: JD Sports has issued profit forecast downgrades for two consecutive years, citing similar reasons related to market volatility and consumer behavior. These repeated adjustments have led to significant share price declines, affecting investor confidence and raising concerns about the company’s ability to meet future earnings expectations.

