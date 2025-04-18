Share Market Update – Jenburkt Pharma Share Price Target 2025

Jenburkt Pharma Share Price Target 2025:- ​Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd., founded in 1985 and based in Mumbai, is a trusted Indian pharmaceutical company known for its high-quality and affordable healthcare products. The company offers a diverse range of medications, including treatments for pain management, diabetes, infections, and more, serving over 100,000 doctors and reaching more than 400,000 pharmacies worldwide. Jenburkt Pharma Share Price on BOM as of 19 April 2025 is 1,127.00 INR.

Jenburkt Pharma Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 1,122.60

High: 1,135.00

Low: 1,091.00

Mkt cap: 496.36Cr

P/E ratio: 15.84

Div yield: 1.36%

52-wk high: 1,375.00

52-wk low: 706.35

Jenburkt Pharma Share Price Chart

Jenburkt Pharma Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Jenburkt Pharma Share Price Target Years Jenburkt Pharma Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Jenburkt Pharma Share Price Target 2025 January – Jenburkt Pharma Share Price Target 2025 February – Jenburkt Pharma Share Price Target 2025 March – Jenburkt Pharma Share Price Target 2025 April ₹1150 Jenburkt Pharma Share Price Target 2025 May ₹1180 Jenburkt Pharma Share Price Target 2025 June ₹1220 Jenburkt Pharma Share Price Target 2025 July ₹1250 Jenburkt Pharma Share Price Target 2025 August ₹1280 Jenburkt Pharma Share Price Target 2025 September ₹1310 Jenburkt Pharma Share Price Target 2025 October ₹1340 Jenburkt Pharma Share Price Target 2025 November ₹1360 Jenburkt Pharma Share Price Target 2025 December ₹1380

Jenburkt Pharma Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 46.68%

FII: 0%

DII: 0.12%

Public: 53.2%

Key Factors Affecting Jenburkt Pharma Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors that could influence the growth of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share price by 2025:​

Consistent Revenue Growth: Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals has demonstrated steady revenue growth, with net sales reaching ₹36.89 crore in the December 2024 quarter, marking a 3.46% year-on-year increase. This consistent performance indicates a stable demand for its products and effective market strategies. Strong Profitability Metrics: The company reported a 31.15% rise in net profit to ₹9.60 crore in the September 2024 quarter, showcasing its ability to manage costs and enhance operational efficiency. Such profitability trends can boost investor confidence and support share price appreciation. Low Debt Levels: Jenburkt maintains a low debt-to-equity ratio, reflecting prudent financial management. A strong balance sheet with minimal debt obligations provides the company with flexibility to invest in growth opportunities without significant financial strain. ​ Collaborative Initiatives: The company’s collaboration with institutions like NIMHANS to launch educational programs, such as the Neuropathy Masterclass Series, underscores its commitment to medical education and thought leadership. These initiatives can enhance brand recognition and open new avenues for growth. Dividend Payouts: In May 2024, Jenburkt declared an equity dividend of 153% on a face value of ₹10, amounting to ₹15.3 per share. Regular and substantial dividend payouts can attract income-focused investors and positively influence the stock’s market performance.

Risks and Challenges for Jenburkt Pharma Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges that could impact Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share price target for 2025:

Sluggish Revenue Growth: Over the past five years, Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals has experienced modest net sales growth, averaging around 3.85% annually. This slow pace may limit the company’s ability to capture market share and drive significant revenue increases. Declining Profit Margins: Despite strong operational efficiency, the company has faced a decrease in profit after tax in recent quarters. For instance, profits fell by 11.7% in the last quarter, indicating potential challenges in maintaining profitability. Reduced Institutional Investor Interest: There has been a notable decline in institutional investor participation, with holdings decreasing by 1.38% over the previous quarter. Currently, institutional investors hold 0% of the company, which may reflect concerns about the company’s growth prospects. Stock Price Volatility: Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals’ stock has shown significant fluctuations, with a 52-week high of ₹1,375.00 and a low of ₹706.35. Such volatility can affect investor confidence and make the stock less attractive to risk-averse investors. Limited Future Growth Forecast: Analysts project minimal growth for the company, with forecasted earnings and revenue expected to rise by only approximately 0.1% annually. This limited growth outlook may hinder the company’s ability to attract new investors and expand its market presence.

