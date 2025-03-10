Share Market Update – Jindal Saw Share Price Target 2025

Jindal Saw Share Price Target 2025

Jindal Saw Share Price Target 2025:- Jindal Saw is a key player in the steel pipe and tube industry, supplying products to various sectors like oil, gas, and infrastructure. The company’s share price in 2025 will depend on factors such as demand for steel pipes, global economic conditions, and government investments in infrastructure projects. Jindal Saw Share Price on NSE as of 10 March 2025 is 259.00 INR.

Jindal Saw Ltd: Current Market Overview

  • Open: 266.60
  • High: 272.84
  • Low: 256.50
  • Mkt cap: 16.49KCr
  • P/E ratio: 8.48
  • Div yield: 0.77%
  • 52-wk high: 383.85
  • 52-wk low: 189.98

Jindal Saw Share Price Chart

Jindal Saw Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Jindal Saw Share Price Target Years Jindal Saw Share Price Target Months Share Price Target
Jindal Saw Share Price Target 2025 January
Jindal Saw Share Price Target 2025 February
Jindal Saw Share Price Target 2025 March ₹290
Jindal Saw Share Price Target 2025 April ₹300
Jindal Saw Share Price Target 2025 May ₹310
Jindal Saw Share Price Target 2025 June ₹320
Jindal Saw Share Price Target 2025 July ₹330
Jindal Saw Share Price Target 2025 August ₹340
Jindal Saw Share Price Target 2025 September ₹350
Jindal Saw Share Price Target 2025 October ₹370
Jindal Saw Share Price Target 2025 November ₹380
Jindal Saw Share Price Target 2025 December ₹400

Jindal Saw Shareholding Pattern

  • Promoters: 63.28%
  • FII: 15.73%
  • DII: 4.7%
  • Public: 16.28%

Key Factors Affecting Jindal Saw Share Price Growth

  • Infrastructure and Industrial Demand – Growth in infrastructure projects, oil & gas pipelines, and water transportation will drive demand for Jindal Saw’s pipes and tubes.

  • Raw Material Prices – Fluctuations in steel and other raw material costs can impact profit margins, affecting stock performance.

  • Government Policies and Investments – Policies related to the steel and manufacturing sector, along with government spending on infrastructure, will influence the company’s growth.

  • Global and Domestic Market Demand – Export opportunities and domestic consumption of steel pipes play a significant role in revenue generation and future stock trends.

  • Technological Advancements and Sustainability Initiatives – Adoption of advanced manufacturing techniques and eco-friendly practices can boost efficiency, attract investors, and enhance long-term growth.

Risks and Challenges for Jindal Saw Share Price

  • Raw Material Price Volatility – Fluctuations in steel and other essential materials can impact production costs and profit margins.

  • Economic Slowdown – A slowdown in infrastructure development, both globally and domestically, can reduce demand for steel pipes and affect revenue.

  • Regulatory and Environmental Policies – Stricter government regulations on emissions and industrial waste management may lead to higher compliance costs.

  • Competition in the Industry – Strong competition from domestic and international players can impact market share and pricing power.

  • Interest Rates and Debt Levels – High borrowing costs or increased debt burden can affect profitability and investor confidence in the stock.

