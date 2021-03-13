Jindal Steel Share Price Target 2025:- Jindal Steel’s share price target for 2025 will be shaped by several factors. The company is likely to benefit from rising demand in infrastructure, manufacturing, and export markets, along with capacity expansion and technological advancements. Government policies and incentives for the steel sector may further support growth. However, challenges such as raw material price fluctuations, global economic Jindal Steel Share Price on NSE as of 11 February 2025 is 830.60 INR.

Jindal Steel Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 835.00

High: 851.00

Low: 827.65

Mkt cap: 84.04KCr

P/E ratio: 20.79

Div yield: 0.24%

52-wk high: 1,097.00

52-wk low: 708.70

Jindal Steel Share Price Chart

Jindal Steel Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Jindal Steel Share Price Target Years Jindal Steel Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Jindal Steel Share Price Target 2025 January ₹791 Jindal Steel Share Price Target 2025 February ₹855 Jindal Steel Share Price Target 2025 March ₹860 Jindal Steel Share Price Target 2025 April ₹870 Jindal Steel Share Price Target 2025 May ₹890 Jindal Steel Share Price Target 2025 June ₹920 Jindal Steel Share Price Target 2025 July ₹950 Jindal Steel Share Price Target 2025 August ₹980 Jindal Steel Share Price Target 2025 September ₹1010 Jindal Steel Share Price Target 2025 October ₹1040 Jindal Steel Share Price Target 2025 November ₹1070 Jindal Steel Share Price Target 2025 December ₹1100

Jindal Steel Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 61.19%

FII: 10.99%

DII: 17.26%

Public: 10.57%

Key Factors Affecting Jindal Steel Share Price Growth

Here are six key factors affecting Jindal Steel’s share price target for 2025:

Steel Demand in Infrastructure and Manufacturing: Increased demand from sectors like construction, automotive, and manufacturing will drive growth. Capacity Expansion: Jindal Steel’s efforts to enhance production capacity and improve operational efficiency will support higher revenues. Raw Material Costs: Stable and efficient sourcing of iron ore and coal is essential to maintain profitability amid fluctuating input prices. Export Opportunities: Strong export demand and expansion in international markets can contribute to revenue growth. Government Policies and Incentives: Supportive policies, such as infrastructure investments and PLI schemes for the steel sector, will be beneficial. Technological Advancements: Adoption of advanced technologies and a focus on green steel production can enhance efficiency and sustainability, boosting investor confidence.

Risks and Challenges for Jindal Steel Share Price

Here are five risks and challenges for Jindal Steel’s share price target in 2025:

Raw Material Price Volatility: Fluctuations in the prices of iron ore and coal can impact production costs and profit margins. Global Economic Slowdowns: A weak global economy or reduced demand in international markets may affect exports and overall sales. Environmental Regulations: Stringent environmental norms and the push for greener production methods may increase compliance costs. Intense Market Competition: Competition from domestic and international steel players can pressure market share and pricing strategies. Debt and Interest Costs: High debt levels and rising interest rates could impact profitability and limit growth investments.

Read Also:- Share Market Update – Indian Oil Share Price Target 2025