Jio Financial (JIOFIN) Share Price Target 2025: Can Technicals Sustain Momentum?

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Jio Financial Services (NSE: JIOFIN) is trading at ₹325, nearly flat for the day. After surging 50% from March lows and forming a bullish breakout basis recent momentum, charts suggest a target of ₹360–₹380 by end‑2025—provided support around ₹325–₹330 holds firm.

1. Today’s Technical Snapshot

  • Price: ₹325 (–0.03%)

  • 52‑Week Range: ₹198.65 – ₹363.00

  • RSI (14): ~50.46 (neutral)

  • MACD (12,26): +0.46 (bullish)

  • STOCH: ~35.7 (neutral/sell bias)

  • Moving Averages: Price above 50/100/200‑day MAs (~₹323–₹308)

Jio Financial Share Price Chart

Interpretation: Longer-term trend is bullish, but short-term indicators are cooling off—ideal for consolidation and potential re-accumulation.

2. Support & Resistance Levels

  • Primary Support: ₹325–₹330 (recent pivot & 50-day MA)

  • Next Support: ₹308–₹310 (100-day MA)

  • Resistance Zones: ₹360 (psychological/previous high), followed by ₹380 (upper breakout level)

3. Price Target 2025 Outlook

  • Base‑case target: ₹360 — expected if the stock holds the ₹325 zone and volume remains steady

  • Bull‑case target: ₹380 — if momentum indicators re-enter bullish territory and Nifty Financial Services stays upbeat

  • Bear‑case risk: Break below ₹325 could trigger a pullback to ₹300–₹310

4. Risks & Technical Hazards

  • Cooling indicators: MACD may flatten; RSI/stochastics need support above 50 to stay bullish

  • Support breach risk: ₹325 is critical—loss here invalidates the bullish setup

  • Sector vigilance: Jio Financial’s momentum depends on broader financial sector trends and overall market sentiment

5. Tactical Trading Strategy

  • Ideal Entry: ₹325–₹330 (near pivot and moving-average support)

  • Stop-loss: ₹315 (below the 100-day MA)

  • Targets: ₹360 → stretch toward ₹380

