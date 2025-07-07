Jio Financial (JIOFIN) Share Price Target 2025: Can Technicals Sustain Momentum?

Jio Financial Services (NSE: JIOFIN) is trading at ₹325, nearly flat for the day. After surging 50% from March lows and forming a bullish breakout basis recent momentum, charts suggest a target of ₹360–₹380 by end‑2025—provided support around ₹325–₹330 holds firm.

1. Today’s Technical Snapshot

Price: ₹325 (–0.03%)

52‑Week Range: ₹198.65 – ₹363.00

RSI (14): ~50.46 (neutral)

MACD (12,26): +0.46 (bullish)

STOCH: ~35.7 (neutral/sell bias)

Moving Averages: Price above 50/100/200‑day MAs (~₹323–₹308)

Interpretation: Longer-term trend is bullish, but short-term indicators are cooling off—ideal for consolidation and potential re-accumulation.

2. Support & Resistance Levels

Primary Support: ₹325–₹330 (recent pivot & 50-day MA)

Next Support: ₹308–₹310 (100-day MA)

Resistance Zones: ₹360 (psychological/previous high), followed by ₹380 (upper breakout level)

3. Price Target 2025 Outlook

Base‑case target: ₹360 — expected if the stock holds the ₹325 zone and volume remains steady

Bull‑case target: ₹380 — if momentum indicators re-enter bullish territory and Nifty Financial Services stays upbeat

Bear‑case risk: Break below ₹325 could trigger a pullback to ₹300–₹310

4. Risks & Technical Hazards

Cooling indicators: MACD may flatten; RSI/stochastics need support above 50 to stay bullish

Support breach risk: ₹325 is critical—loss here invalidates the bullish setup

Sector vigilance: Jio Financial’s momentum depends on broader financial sector trends and overall market sentiment

5. Tactical Trading Strategy