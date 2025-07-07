Jio Financial (JIOFIN) Share Price Target 2025: Can Technicals Sustain Momentum?
Jio Financial Services (NSE: JIOFIN) is trading at ₹325, nearly flat for the day. After surging 50% from March lows and forming a bullish breakout basis recent momentum, charts suggest a target of ₹360–₹380 by end‑2025—provided support around ₹325–₹330 holds firm.
1. Today’s Technical Snapshot
-
Price: ₹325 (–0.03%)
-
52‑Week Range: ₹198.65 – ₹363.00
-
RSI (14): ~50.46 (neutral)
-
MACD (12,26): +0.46 (bullish)
-
STOCH: ~35.7 (neutral/sell bias)
-
Moving Averages: Price above 50/100/200‑day MAs (~₹323–₹308)
Interpretation: Longer-term trend is bullish, but short-term indicators are cooling off—ideal for consolidation and potential re-accumulation.
2. Support & Resistance Levels
-
Primary Support: ₹325–₹330 (recent pivot & 50-day MA)
-
Next Support: ₹308–₹310 (100-day MA)
-
Resistance Zones: ₹360 (psychological/previous high), followed by ₹380 (upper breakout level)
3. Price Target 2025 Outlook
-
Base‑case target: ₹360 — expected if the stock holds the ₹325 zone and volume remains steady
-
Bull‑case target: ₹380 — if momentum indicators re-enter bullish territory and Nifty Financial Services stays upbeat
-
Bear‑case risk: Break below ₹325 could trigger a pullback to ₹300–₹310
4. Risks & Technical Hazards
-
Cooling indicators: MACD may flatten; RSI/stochastics need support above 50 to stay bullish
-
Support breach risk: ₹325 is critical—loss here invalidates the bullish setup
-
Sector vigilance: Jio Financial’s momentum depends on broader financial sector trends and overall market sentiment
5. Tactical Trading Strategy
-
Ideal Entry: ₹325–₹330 (near pivot and moving-average support)
-
Stop-loss: ₹315 (below the 100-day MA)
-
Targets: ₹360 → stretch toward ₹380