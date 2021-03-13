Stock Market Update – J&J Stock Price Prediction 2025

J&J Stock Price Prediction 2025:-Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J) stock price will experience moderate growth by 2025. The average price target is approximately $168, with forecasts ranging from a low of $150 to a high of $215. These projections suggest a potential upside of around 3% from current levels. Factors contributing to this outlook include J&J’s robust pharmaceutical pipeline and strategic acquisitions. J&J Stock Price on NYSE as of 1 March 2025 is 165.02 USD.

J&J Inc: Current Market Overview

Open: 164.31

High: 165.94

Low: 162.70

Mkt cap: 39.73KCr

P/E ratio: 28.50

Div yield: 3.01%

52-wk high: 168.85

52-wk low: 140.68

J&J Stock Price Chart

J&J Stock Price Prediction 2025

J&J Stock Price Prediction Years J&J Stock Price Prediction Months Stock Price Prediction J&J Stock Price Prediction 2025 January – J&J Stock Price Prediction 2025 February – J&J Stock Price Prediction 2025 March USD 167 J&J Stock Price Prediction 2025 April USD 167.50 J&J Stock Price Prediction 2025 May USD 168 J&J Stock Price Prediction 2025 June USD 168.50 J&J Stock Price Prediction 2025 July USD 169 J&J Stock Price Prediction 2025 August USD 169.50 J&J Stock Price Prediction 2025 September USD 170 J&J Stock Price Prediction 2025 October USD 170.50 J&J Stock Price Prediction 2025 November USD 171 J&J Stock Price Prediction 2025 December USD 172

Key Factors Affecting J&J Stock Price Growth

Several key factors are poised to influence Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J) stock price target for 2025:

Pharmaceutical Expansion: J&J projects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5-7% in its Innovative Medicine segment from 2025 to 2030, with expectations of over 10 assets achieving peak year sales exceeding $5 billion. MedTech Advancements: The company aims for its MedTech division to grow in the upper range of markets expanding at 5-7% between 2022 and 2027, anticipating that one-third of 2027 sales will derive from new products. Strategic Acquisitions: J&J’s planned $14.6 billion acquisition of Intra-Cellular Therapies is set to bolster its neurological drug portfolio, potentially accelerating sales growth beyond Wall Street expectations. Earnings Projections: The company forecasts adjusted operational earnings per share (EPS) between $10.75 and $10.95 for 2025, reflecting management’s confidence in its business strategies. Analyst Price Targets: Analysts have set a 12-month average price target of approximately $170.67 for J&J, with projections ranging from $150 to $215, indicating varied expectations for the stock’s performance.

Risks and Challenges for J&J Stock Price

Investing in Johnson & Johnson (J&J) carries several risks and challenges that could influence its stock price target for 2025:

Patent Expirations: The anticipated loss of exclusivity for key drugs, such as Stelara, may lead to increased competition from generic alternatives, potentially reducing revenue. Legal Liabilities: Ongoing litigation, particularly related to talc-based products, poses significant financial risks. J&J has faced numerous lawsuits alleging health issues from these products, leading to substantial settlements. Currency Fluctuations: As a global company, J&J’s earnings are susceptible to foreign exchange rate volatility, which can impact profitability, especially when the U.S. dollar strengthens against other currencies. Regulatory Challenges: Navigating complex regulatory environments across different countries can lead to increased compliance costs and potential delays in product approvals, affecting market entry and revenue streams. Market Competition: Intensifying competition from other pharmaceutical and medical device companies could pressure J&J’s market share, necessitating increased investment in research and development to maintain its competitive edge.

