JK Bank Share Price Target 2025: Can J&K Bank Rebound from ₹109?

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Current Price: ₹108.75 (NSE: J&KBANK)

Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd is currently trading near ₹108.75—about 12% below its 52-week high of ₹123.70 and above its low of ₹86.61. 

Company Snapshot & Fundamentals

  • Market Cap: ₹11,975 Cr

  • P/E Ratio (TTM): ~5.75× vs industry ~15.17×

  • Dividend Yield: ~1.9%

  • ROE: ~18%

  • Promoter Holding: ~59.4%
    (Data as of June 30, 2025) 

JK Bank Share Price Chart

Technical Overview (Multiple Time Frames)

  • TradingView Rating: Strong Buy on weekly/monthly charts 

  • Investing.com Summary (Daily): Strong Sell – RSI ~31 (oversold), MACD –0.90, several indicators and MA5–MA100 signals are negative

  • TSR Index: Mild bearish relative strength (~67% weaker than peers)

  • Divergence indicates near-term oversold bounce potential but broader technical weakening

Support & Resistance Levels

  • Support Zones: ₹108.50 (recent daily low), ₹102.26 (weekly support), ₹90.14 (long-term support)

  • Immediate Resistance: ₹112–₹114 (intraday pivots), ₹116 (weekly high)

  • Longer-Term Ceiling: ₹116.70–116.96 region per chart analysis

JK Bank Share Price Target 2025

Scenario-Based Forecasts

Target Horizon Potential Target Upside (%)
Short-Term Bounce ₹112 – ₹114 ~3–5%
Medium-Term ₹116 – ₹123 ~7–13%
Analyst One-Year Target ₹153 ~40% average

  • WalletInvestor 1‑Year Projection: ₹139.58 (+28% from ₹109.30)

  • Analyst Average (S&P Global via INDmoney): ₹153 (~+40%)

Interpretation & Strategy

  • Stock is deeply oversold (RSI ~31) — potential for short-term bounce off ₹108 support

  • Daily trend remains bearish, with most moving averages signaling sell — recovery hinges on a sustained reversal

  • Key trading trigger: Break above ₹114‑₹116 could unlock medium-term upside

  • Ideal risk-managed entry: stagger buys near ₹108‑₹110, with stop-loss below ₹100

Risks & Red Flags

  • Low valuation already priced in; further earnings misses or weak guidance may drive downside

  • Macroeconomic headwinds and higher interest rates could affect banking sector sentiment

  • Must watch for quarter-end asset quality surprises (NPAs, credit costs)

Summary Table

Metric Value / Outlook
Current Price ₹108.75
Technical Bias Daily: Strong Sell / Oversold
Key Support ₹108.50 / ₹102.26
Resistance ₹112–114 / ₹116–123
Short-Term Bounce ₹112–114
Medium-Term Range ₹116–₹123
Analyst 2025 Target ₹153
Upside Potential ~3–40%
Primary Risks Negative earnings surprise, valuation reset

