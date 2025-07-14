JK Bank Share Price Target 2025: Can J&K Bank Rebound from ₹109?
Current Price: ₹108.75 (NSE: J&KBANK)
Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd is currently trading near ₹108.75—about 12% below its 52-week high of ₹123.70 and above its low of ₹86.61.
Company Snapshot & Fundamentals
-
Market Cap: ₹11,975 Cr
-
P/E Ratio (TTM): ~5.75× vs industry ~15.17×
-
Dividend Yield: ~1.9%
-
ROE: ~18%
-
Promoter Holding: ~59.4%
(Data as of June 30, 2025)
Technical Overview (Multiple Time Frames)
-
TradingView Rating: Strong Buy on weekly/monthly charts
-
Investing.com Summary (Daily): Strong Sell – RSI ~31 (oversold), MACD –0.90, several indicators and MA5–MA100 signals are negative
-
TSR Index: Mild bearish relative strength (~67% weaker than peers)
-
Divergence indicates near-term oversold bounce potential but broader technical weakening
Support & Resistance Levels
-
Support Zones: ₹108.50 (recent daily low), ₹102.26 (weekly support), ₹90.14 (long-term support)
-
Immediate Resistance: ₹112–₹114 (intraday pivots), ₹116 (weekly high)
-
Longer-Term Ceiling: ₹116.70–116.96 region per chart analysis
JK Bank Share Price Target 2025
Scenario-Based Forecasts
|Target Horizon
|Potential Target
|Upside (%)
|Short-Term Bounce
|₹112 – ₹114
|~3–5%
|Medium-Term
|₹116 – ₹123
|~7–13%
|Analyst One-Year Target
|₹153
|~40% average
-
WalletInvestor 1‑Year Projection: ₹139.58 (+28% from ₹109.30)
-
Analyst Average (S&P Global via INDmoney): ₹153 (~+40%)
Interpretation & Strategy
-
Stock is deeply oversold (RSI ~31) — potential for short-term bounce off ₹108 support
-
Daily trend remains bearish, with most moving averages signaling sell — recovery hinges on a sustained reversal
-
Key trading trigger: Break above ₹114‑₹116 could unlock medium-term upside
-
Ideal risk-managed entry: stagger buys near ₹108‑₹110, with stop-loss below ₹100
Risks & Red Flags
-
Low valuation already priced in; further earnings misses or weak guidance may drive downside
-
Macroeconomic headwinds and higher interest rates could affect banking sector sentiment
-
Must watch for quarter-end asset quality surprises (NPAs, credit costs)
Summary Table
|Metric
|Value / Outlook
|Current Price
|₹108.75
|Technical Bias
|Daily: Strong Sell / Oversold
|Key Support
|₹108.50 / ₹102.26
|Resistance
|₹112–114 / ₹116–123
|Short-Term Bounce
|₹112–114
|Medium-Term Range
|₹116–₹123
|Analyst 2025 Target
|₹153
|Upside Potential
|~3–40%
|Primary Risks
|Negative earnings surprise, valuation reset