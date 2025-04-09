Share Market Update – JK Tyre & Industries Share Price Target 2030

ByAnkita Vasishtha

JK Tyre & Industries Share Price Target 2025:- JK Tyre & Industries is a prominent Indian tire manufacturer known for its diverse product range and significant market presence. As of April 9, 2025, the company’s stock is trading at ₹272.45. Analyst projections for the share price in 2025 vary, with estimates ranging from ₹290 to ₹400, averaging around ₹353.83. The company has demonstrated strong profit growth, achieving a compound annual growth rate of 33.2% over the past five years, and maintains a healthy dividend payout of 17.1%. JK Tyre & Industries Share Price on NSE as of 10 April 2025 is 272.00 INR.

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd: Current Market Overview

  • Open: 272.75
  • High: 273.85
  • Low: 265.45
  • Mkt cap: 7.45KCr
  • P/E ratio: 13.19
  • Div yield: 1.65%
  • 52-wk high: 511.00
  • 52-wk low: 243.00

JK Tyre & Industries Share Price Chart

JK Tyre & Industries Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

JK Tyre & Industries Share Price Target Years JK Tyre & Industries Share Price Target Months Share Price Target
JK Tyre & Industries Share Price Target 2025 January
JK Tyre & Industries Share Price Target 2025 February
JK Tyre & Industries Share Price Target 2025 March
JK Tyre & Industries Share Price Target 2025 April ₹300
JK Tyre & Industries Share Price Target 2025 May ₹330
JK Tyre & Industries Share Price Target 2025 June ₹360
JK Tyre & Industries Share Price Target 2025 July ₹390
JK Tyre & Industries Share Price Target 2025 August ₹410
JK Tyre & Industries Share Price Target 2025 September ₹440
JK Tyre & Industries Share Price Target 2025 October ₹470
JK Tyre & Industries Share Price Target 2025 November ₹500
JK Tyre & Industries Share Price Target 2025 December ₹520

JK Tyre & Industries Shareholding Pattern

  • Promoters: 50.55%
  • FII: 16.03%
  • DII: 6.34%
  • Public: 27.07%

Key Factors Affecting JK Tyre & Industries Share Price Growth

Here are 5 key factors affecting the growth of JK Tyre & Industries’ share price target for 2025:

  1. Strong Revenue and Profit Growth – JK Tyre has shown consistent financial performance, with a 33.2% compound annual growth in profits over the past five years, which supports investor confidence and share price momentum.

  2. Expansion in Domestic and Export Markets – Growth in both Indian and overseas demand for passenger and commercial vehicle tyres can drive higher volumes and revenue for the company.

  3. Government Support for Auto Sector – Policies like increased spending on infrastructure, rural mobility, and electric vehicle incentives help boost tyre demand, especially in commercial and two-wheeler segments.

  4. Cost Management and Operational Efficiency – JK Tyre’s focus on managing input costs (like rubber and crude derivatives) and improving margins will be crucial for sustaining profitability and driving stock growth.

  5. Diversified Product Portfolio – With products ranging from truck and bus radials to off-the-road tyres, JK Tyre’s wide range helps reduce risk and respond to multiple market needs, supporting long-term growth.

Risks and Challenges for JK Tyre & Industries Share Price

Here are 5 key risks and challenges that could impact JK Tyre & Industries’ share price target for 2025:

  1. High Debt Levels: The company has a high Debt to EBITDA ratio, raising concerns about its ability to manage debt effectively.

  2. Volatility in Raw Material Prices: Fluctuations in the costs of essential inputs like rubber and crude oil derivatives can significantly impact production expenses and profit margins.

  3. Intense Market Competition: The tyre industry is highly competitive, with numerous domestic and international players. Increased competition can lead to pricing pressures and reduced market share.

  4. Regulatory and Policy Risks: Changes in government regulations, trade policies, or environmental norms can affect operational costs and market dynamics, posing challenges to the company’s growth strategies.

  5. Economic and Market Volatility: Broader economic downturns, currency fluctuations, and geopolitical tensions can influence consumer demand and investor sentiment, impacting the company’s financial performance and stock valuation.

