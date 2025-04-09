Share Market Update – JK Tyre & Industries Share Price Target 2030
JK Tyre & Industries Share Price Target 2025:- JK Tyre & Industries is a prominent Indian tire manufacturer known for its diverse product range and significant market presence. As of April 9, 2025, the company’s stock is trading at ₹272.45. Analyst projections for the share price in 2025 vary, with estimates ranging from ₹290 to ₹400, averaging around ₹353.83. The company has demonstrated strong profit growth, achieving a compound annual growth rate of 33.2% over the past five years, and maintains a healthy dividend payout of 17.1%. JK Tyre & Industries Share Price on NSE as of 10 April 2025 is 272.00 INR.
JK Tyre & Industries Ltd: Current Market Overview
- Open: 272.75
- High: 273.85
- Low: 265.45
- Mkt cap: 7.45KCr
- P/E ratio: 13.19
- Div yield: 1.65%
- 52-wk high: 511.00
- 52-wk low: 243.00
JK Tyre & Industries Share Price Chart
JK Tyre & Industries Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)
|JK Tyre & Industries Share Price Target Years
|JK Tyre & Industries Share Price Target Months
|Share Price Target
|JK Tyre & Industries Share Price Target 2025
|January
|–
|JK Tyre & Industries Share Price Target 2025
|February
|–
|JK Tyre & Industries Share Price Target 2025
|March
|–
|JK Tyre & Industries Share Price Target 2025
|April
|₹300
|JK Tyre & Industries Share Price Target 2025
|May
|₹330
|JK Tyre & Industries Share Price Target 2025
|June
|₹360
|JK Tyre & Industries Share Price Target 2025
|July
|₹390
|JK Tyre & Industries Share Price Target 2025
|August
|₹410
|JK Tyre & Industries Share Price Target 2025
|September
|₹440
|JK Tyre & Industries Share Price Target 2025
|October
|₹470
|JK Tyre & Industries Share Price Target 2025
|November
|₹500
|JK Tyre & Industries Share Price Target 2025
|December
|₹520
JK Tyre & Industries Shareholding Pattern
- Promoters: 50.55%
- FII: 16.03%
- DII: 6.34%
- Public: 27.07%
Key Factors Affecting JK Tyre & Industries Share Price Growth
Here are 5 key factors affecting the growth of JK Tyre & Industries’ share price target for 2025:
-
Strong Revenue and Profit Growth – JK Tyre has shown consistent financial performance, with a 33.2% compound annual growth in profits over the past five years, which supports investor confidence and share price momentum.
-
Expansion in Domestic and Export Markets – Growth in both Indian and overseas demand for passenger and commercial vehicle tyres can drive higher volumes and revenue for the company.
-
Government Support for Auto Sector – Policies like increased spending on infrastructure, rural mobility, and electric vehicle incentives help boost tyre demand, especially in commercial and two-wheeler segments.
-
Cost Management and Operational Efficiency – JK Tyre’s focus on managing input costs (like rubber and crude derivatives) and improving margins will be crucial for sustaining profitability and driving stock growth.
-
Diversified Product Portfolio – With products ranging from truck and bus radials to off-the-road tyres, JK Tyre’s wide range helps reduce risk and respond to multiple market needs, supporting long-term growth.
Risks and Challenges for JK Tyre & Industries Share Price
Here are 5 key risks and challenges that could impact JK Tyre & Industries’ share price target for 2025:
-
High Debt Levels: The company has a high Debt to EBITDA ratio, raising concerns about its ability to manage debt effectively.
-
Volatility in Raw Material Prices: Fluctuations in the costs of essential inputs like rubber and crude oil derivatives can significantly impact production expenses and profit margins.
-
Intense Market Competition: The tyre industry is highly competitive, with numerous domestic and international players. Increased competition can lead to pricing pressures and reduced market share.
-
Regulatory and Policy Risks: Changes in government regulations, trade policies, or environmental norms can affect operational costs and market dynamics, posing challenges to the company’s growth strategies.
-
Economic and Market Volatility: Broader economic downturns, currency fluctuations, and geopolitical tensions can influence consumer demand and investor sentiment, impacting the company’s financial performance and stock valuation.
Read Also:- Stock Market Update – Anthem Stock Price Prediction 2025