Share Market Update – JK Tyre & Industries Share Price Target 2030

JK Tyre & Industries Share Price Target 2025:- JK Tyre & Industries is a prominent Indian tire manufacturer known for its diverse product range and significant market presence. As of April 9, 2025, the company’s stock is trading at ₹272.45. Analyst projections for the share price in 2025 vary, with estimates ranging from ₹290 to ₹400, averaging around ₹353.83. The company has demonstrated strong profit growth, achieving a compound annual growth rate of 33.2% over the past five years, and maintains a healthy dividend payout of 17.1%. JK Tyre & Industries Share Price on NSE as of 10 April 2025 is 272.00 INR.

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 272.75

High: 273.85

Low: 265.45

Mkt cap: 7.45KCr

P/E ratio: 13.19

Div yield: 1.65%

52-wk high: 511.00

52-wk low: 243.00

JK Tyre & Industries Share Price Chart

JK Tyre & Industries Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

JK Tyre & Industries Share Price Target Years JK Tyre & Industries Share Price Target Months Share Price Target JK Tyre & Industries Share Price Target 2025 January – JK Tyre & Industries Share Price Target 2025 February – JK Tyre & Industries Share Price Target 2025 March – JK Tyre & Industries Share Price Target 2025 April ₹300 JK Tyre & Industries Share Price Target 2025 May ₹330 JK Tyre & Industries Share Price Target 2025 June ₹360 JK Tyre & Industries Share Price Target 2025 July ₹390 JK Tyre & Industries Share Price Target 2025 August ₹410 JK Tyre & Industries Share Price Target 2025 September ₹440 JK Tyre & Industries Share Price Target 2025 October ₹470 JK Tyre & Industries Share Price Target 2025 November ₹500 JK Tyre & Industries Share Price Target 2025 December ₹520

JK Tyre & Industries Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 50.55%

FII: 16.03%

DII: 6.34%

Public: 27.07%

Key Factors Affecting JK Tyre & Industries Share Price Growth

Here are 5 key factors affecting the growth of JK Tyre & Industries’ share price target for 2025:

Strong Revenue and Profit Growth – JK Tyre has shown consistent financial performance, with a 33.2% compound annual growth in profits over the past five years, which supports investor confidence and share price momentum. Expansion in Domestic and Export Markets – Growth in both Indian and overseas demand for passenger and commercial vehicle tyres can drive higher volumes and revenue for the company. Government Support for Auto Sector – Policies like increased spending on infrastructure, rural mobility, and electric vehicle incentives help boost tyre demand, especially in commercial and two-wheeler segments. Cost Management and Operational Efficiency – JK Tyre’s focus on managing input costs (like rubber and crude derivatives) and improving margins will be crucial for sustaining profitability and driving stock growth. Diversified Product Portfolio – With products ranging from truck and bus radials to off-the-road tyres, JK Tyre’s wide range helps reduce risk and respond to multiple market needs, supporting long-term growth.

Risks and Challenges for JK Tyre & Industries Share Price

Here are 5 key risks and challenges that could impact JK Tyre & Industries’ share price target for 2025:

High Debt Levels: The company has a high Debt to EBITDA ratio, raising concerns about its ability to manage debt effectively. Volatility in Raw Material Prices: Fluctuations in the costs of essential inputs like rubber and crude oil derivatives can significantly impact production expenses and profit margins. Intense Market Competition: The tyre industry is highly competitive, with numerous domestic and international players. Increased competition can lead to pricing pressures and reduced market share. Regulatory and Policy Risks: Changes in government regulations, trade policies, or environmental norms can affect operational costs and market dynamics, posing challenges to the company’s growth strategies. ​ Economic and Market Volatility: Broader economic downturns, currency fluctuations, and geopolitical tensions can influence consumer demand and investor sentiment, impacting the company’s financial performance and stock valuation.

