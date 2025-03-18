Share Market Update – JSPL Share Price Target 2025
JSPL Share Price Target 2025:- JSPL (Jindal Steel & Power Limited) is a key player in the Indian steel and energy sector, and its share price target for 2025 will depend on multiple factors. The company’s growth prospects look strong due to rising infrastructure demand, government initiatives, and expansion plans. JSPL Share Price on NSE as of 18 March 2025 is 924.40 INR.
Jindal Steel And Power Ltd: Current Market Overview
- Open: 905.80
- High: 925.30
- Low: 898.20
- Mkt cap: 93.53KCr
- P/E ratio: 23.14
- Div yield: 0.22%
- 52-wk high: 1,097.00
- 52-wk low: 723.35
JSPL Share Price Chart
JSPL Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)
|JSPL Share Price Target Years
|JSPL Share Price Target Months
|Share Price Target
|JSPL Share Price Target 2025
|January
|–
|JSPL Share Price Target 2025
|February
|–
|JSPL Share Price Target 2025
|March
|₹930
|JSPL Share Price Target 2025
|April
|₹950
|JSPL Share Price Target 2025
|May
|₹970
|JSPL Share Price Target 2025
|June
|₹990
|JSPL Share Price Target 2025
|July
|₹1010
|JSPL Share Price Target 2025
|August
|₹1030
|JSPL Share Price Target 2025
|September
|₹1050
|JSPL Share Price Target 2025
|October
|₹1065
|JSPL Share Price Target 2025
|November
|₹1080
|JSPL Share Price Target 2025
|December
|₹1100
JSPL Shareholding Pattern
- Promoters: 61.19%
- FII: 10.99%
- DII: 17.26%
- Public: 10.57%
Key Factors Affecting JSPL Share Price Growth
-
Steel Demand & Prices – The global and domestic demand for steel will play a crucial role in JSPL’s revenue growth. Higher steel prices can boost profits, while lower demand may impact earnings.
-
Raw Material Costs – The cost of iron ore and coal, essential for steel production, will influence JSPL’s profitability. Fluctuations in these prices can impact margins.
-
Government Policies & Infrastructure Growth – Supportive policies, increased infrastructure spending, and incentives for the steel sector can drive JSPL’s expansion and stock performance.
-
Debt Management & Financial Stability – Effective debt reduction and strong financial health will help the company grow and attract investors. High debt levels can create risks.
-
Global Economic Conditions – Trade policies, interest rates, and economic growth worldwide will impact steel exports and overall demand, affecting JSPL’s stock price in 2025.
Risks and Challenges for JSPL Share Price
-
Fluctuating Steel Prices – A drop in global or domestic steel prices due to oversupply or reduced demand can impact JSPL’s revenue and profitability.
-
High Debt Levels – If the company struggles to manage its debt, it could face financial stress, affecting investor confidence and stock performance.
-
Raw Material Cost Volatility – Rising prices of key raw materials like iron ore and coal can increase production costs, reducing profit margins.
-
Regulatory & Environmental Policies – Stricter government policies on emissions, mining, and steel production could lead to higher compliance costs and operational challenges.
-
Global Economic Uncertainty – Slowdowns in major economies, trade restrictions, or geopolitical tensions can impact steel demand, affecting JSPL’s growth prospects in 2025.
