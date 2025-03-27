JSW Steel Share Price Target 2025:- JSW Steel is one of India’s leading steel manufacturers, and its share price target for 2025 will depend on several key factors, including demand from infrastructure and automotive sectors, raw material costs, and global steel market trends. The company’s expansion plans, government policies on steel production, and environmental regulations will also play a crucial role. JSW Steel Share Price on NSE as of 27 March 2025 is 1,064.00 INR.

JSW Steel Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 1,051.95

High: 1,069.00

Low: 1,050.00

Mkt cap: 2.60LCr

P/E ratio: 78.86

Div yield: 0.69%

52-wk high: 1,074.90

52-wk low: 815.40

JSW Steel Share Price Chart

JSW Steel Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

JSW Steel Share Price Target Years JSW Steel Share Price Target Months Share Price Target JSW Steel Share Price Target 2025 January – JSW Steel Share Price Target 2025 February – JSW Steel Share Price Target 2025 March ₹1070 JSW Steel Share Price Target 2025 April ₹1080 JSW Steel Share Price Target 2025 May ₹1090 JSW Steel Share Price Target 2025 June ₹1100 JSW Steel Share Price Target 2025 July ₹1110 JSW Steel Share Price Target 2025 August ₹1120 JSW Steel Share Price Target 2025 September ₹1130 JSW Steel Share Price Target 2025 October ₹1140 JSW Steel Share Price Target 2025 November ₹1150 JSW Steel Share Price Target 2025 December ₹1160

JSW Steel Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 44.85%

FII: 25.59%

DII: 10.59%

Public: 18.97%

Key Factors Affecting JSW Steel Share Price Growth

Steel Demand & Infrastructure Growth – Increased infrastructure projects, real estate development, and manufacturing sector expansion can boost steel demand, positively impacting JSW Steel’s revenue.

Raw Material Prices & Supply Chain – The cost and availability of iron ore, coking coal, and other raw materials directly affect production costs and profit margins.

Global Steel Market Trends – International steel prices, trade policies, and export opportunities will influence JSW Steel’s performance in 2025.

Capacity Expansion & Technological Advancements – The company’s investments in capacity expansion, sustainability, and innovation will enhance efficiency and competitiveness.

Government Policies & Regulations – Supportive government policies, such as infrastructure spending, import duties, and environmental regulations, will play a crucial role in shaping the company’s growth.

Risks and Challenges for JSW Steel Share Price

Raw Material Price Volatility – Fluctuations in iron ore and coking coal prices can increase production costs and reduce profit margins.

Global Economic Slowdown – A slowdown in the global economy or weaker demand from key industries like construction and automobiles could impact steel sales.

Regulatory & Environmental Challenges – Stricter environmental policies, carbon emission norms, and compliance costs may affect production and expansion plans.

Foreign Competition & Imports – Increased steel imports from countries like China and lower global steel prices could pressure domestic pricing and market share.

Interest Rates & Debt Burden – Higher interest rates and debt obligations may impact JSW Steel’s financial stability and limit its ability to invest in growth initiatives.

