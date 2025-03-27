Share Market Update – JSW Steel Share Price Target 2025
JSW Steel Share Price Target 2025:- JSW Steel is one of India’s leading steel manufacturers, and its share price target for 2025 will depend on several key factors, including demand from infrastructure and automotive sectors, raw material costs, and global steel market trends. The company’s expansion plans, government policies on steel production, and environmental regulations will also play a crucial role. JSW Steel Share Price on NSE as of 27 March 2025 is 1,064.00 INR.
JSW Steel Ltd: Current Market Overview
- Open: 1,051.95
- High: 1,069.00
- Low: 1,050.00
- Mkt cap: 2.60LCr
- P/E ratio: 78.86
- Div yield: 0.69%
- 52-wk high: 1,074.90
- 52-wk low: 815.40
JSW Steel Share Price Chart
JSW Steel Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)
|JSW Steel Share Price Target Years
|JSW Steel Share Price Target Months
|Share Price Target
|JSW Steel Share Price Target 2025
|January
|–
|JSW Steel Share Price Target 2025
|February
|–
|JSW Steel Share Price Target 2025
|March
|₹1070
|JSW Steel Share Price Target 2025
|April
|₹1080
|JSW Steel Share Price Target 2025
|May
|₹1090
|JSW Steel Share Price Target 2025
|June
|₹1100
|JSW Steel Share Price Target 2025
|July
|₹1110
|JSW Steel Share Price Target 2025
|August
|₹1120
|JSW Steel Share Price Target 2025
|September
|₹1130
|JSW Steel Share Price Target 2025
|October
|₹1140
|JSW Steel Share Price Target 2025
|November
|₹1150
|JSW Steel Share Price Target 2025
|December
|₹1160
JSW Steel Shareholding Pattern
- Promoters: 44.85%
- FII: 25.59%
- DII: 10.59%
- Public: 18.97%
Key Factors Affecting JSW Steel Share Price Growth
-
Steel Demand & Infrastructure Growth – Increased infrastructure projects, real estate development, and manufacturing sector expansion can boost steel demand, positively impacting JSW Steel’s revenue.
-
Raw Material Prices & Supply Chain – The cost and availability of iron ore, coking coal, and other raw materials directly affect production costs and profit margins.
-
Global Steel Market Trends – International steel prices, trade policies, and export opportunities will influence JSW Steel’s performance in 2025.
-
Capacity Expansion & Technological Advancements – The company’s investments in capacity expansion, sustainability, and innovation will enhance efficiency and competitiveness.
-
Government Policies & Regulations – Supportive government policies, such as infrastructure spending, import duties, and environmental regulations, will play a crucial role in shaping the company’s growth.
Risks and Challenges for JSW Steel Share Price
-
Raw Material Price Volatility – Fluctuations in iron ore and coking coal prices can increase production costs and reduce profit margins.
-
Global Economic Slowdown – A slowdown in the global economy or weaker demand from key industries like construction and automobiles could impact steel sales.
-
Regulatory & Environmental Challenges – Stricter environmental policies, carbon emission norms, and compliance costs may affect production and expansion plans.
-
Foreign Competition & Imports – Increased steel imports from countries like China and lower global steel prices could pressure domestic pricing and market share.
-
Interest Rates & Debt Burden – Higher interest rates and debt obligations may impact JSW Steel’s financial stability and limit its ability to invest in growth initiatives.
