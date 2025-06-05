Jupiter Wagons Share Price Target 2025 To 2030 – Jupiter Wagons Share Price Current Graph

Jupiter Wagons Ltd, which is a major player in the railway wagon production sector, has established itself as a major company that manufactures railway freight vehicles, bogies, and some important railway components and accessories. With the growing need for green logistics and transport solutions, the company is well-positioned for some remarkable growth.

This focused study intends to address the expected target price change percentage for the shares of Jupiter Wagons Ltd. For the years 2025 – 2030, using modern market information, general economic performance, and strategy.

Jupiter Wagons Share Price: Current Market Overview

  • Today’s Open: 393.60
  • Today’s High: 416.60
  • Today’s Low: 388.50
  • Current Share Price: 404.00
  • Market Capital: 16.59KCr
  • P/E: N/A
  • Dividend Yield: N/A
  • 52 Week High: 748.10
  • 52 Week Low: 270.05

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Current Graph 

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Chart

Jupiter Share Price Target Tomorrow From 2025 To 2030

Year Share Price Target 
2025 750
2026 827
2027 934
2028 1069
2029 1138
2030 1247

Shareholding Pattern For Jupiter Wagons Share Price 

  • Promoters: 68.11%
  • Retail And Others: 26.32%
  • Foreign Institutions: 3.86%
  • Mutual Funds: 1.29%
  • Other Domestic Institutions: 0.42%

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Annual Income Statement

The given chart shows the comparison between revenue and net income.

Here is detailed information regarding Jupiter Wagons’ annual income statement.

Particulars 2025 Y/Y Change
Revenue 39.63B 8.77%
Operating Expenses 4.64B 35.72%
Net Income 3.82B 15.29%
Net Profit Margin 9.64 5.93%
Earning Per Share 9.08 10.19%
EBITDA 5.78B 18.16%
Effective Tax Rate 23.32% N/A

Factors Influencing Jupiter Wagons’ Share Price

  1. Economic Indicators: Global and domestic economic conditions, including GDP growth, industrial output, and infrastructure spending, play a significant role in driving demand for Jupiter Wagons Ltd.’s products and services.
  2. Government Policies: Policies and budget allocations related to infrastructure development, railway modernization, and sustainable financing have a direct impact on Jupiter Wagons Ltd.’s market opportunities and revenue growth.
  3. Interest Rates: Fluctuations in interest rates, influenced by monetary policy and economic conditions, affect Jupiter Wagons Ltd.’s cost of capital and overall profitability.
  4. Technological Innovations: Advances in railway and transportation technologies can improve product offerings and operational efficiencies, positively impacting the company’s profitability.
  5. Market Competition: The competitive landscape within the railway manufacturing sector influences market share and pricing strategies. Jupiter Wagons Ltd.’s ability to stand out through innovative solutions, strong customer service, and strategic partnerships is crucial for maintaining its market position.

