Jupiter Wagons Share Price Target 2025 To 2030 – Jupiter Wagons Share Price Current Graph
Jupiter Wagons Ltd, which is a major player in the railway wagon production sector, has established itself as a major company that manufactures railway freight vehicles, bogies, and some important railway components and accessories. With the growing need for green logistics and transport solutions, the company is well-positioned for some remarkable growth.
This focused study intends to address the expected target price change percentage for the shares of Jupiter Wagons Ltd. For the years 2025 – 2030, using modern market information, general economic performance, and strategy.
Jupiter Wagons Share Price: Current Market Overview
- Today’s Open: 393.60
- Today’s High: 416.60
- Today’s Low: 388.50
- Current Share Price: 404.00
- Market Capital: 16.59KCr
- P/E: N/A
- Dividend Yield: N/A
- 52 Week High: 748.10
- 52 Week Low: 270.05
Jupiter Wagons Share Price Current Graph
Jupiter Share Price Target Tomorrow From 2025 To 2030
|Year
|Share Price Target
|2025
|750
|2026
|827
|2027
|934
|2028
|1069
|2029
|1138
|2030
|1247
Shareholding Pattern For Jupiter Wagons Share Price
- Promoters: 68.11%
- Retail And Others: 26.32%
- Foreign Institutions: 3.86%
- Mutual Funds: 1.29%
- Other Domestic Institutions: 0.42%
Jupiter Wagons Share Price Annual Income Statement
The given chart shows the comparison between revenue and net income.
Here is detailed information regarding Jupiter Wagons’ annual income statement.
|Particulars
|2025
|Y/Y Change
|Revenue
|39.63B
|8.77%
|Operating Expenses
|4.64B
|35.72%
|Net Income
|3.82B
|15.29%
|Net Profit Margin
|9.64
|5.93%
|Earning Per Share
|9.08
|10.19%
|EBITDA
|5.78B
|18.16%
|Effective Tax Rate
|23.32%
|N/A
Factors Influencing Jupiter Wagons’ Share Price
- Economic Indicators: Global and domestic economic conditions, including GDP growth, industrial output, and infrastructure spending, play a significant role in driving demand for Jupiter Wagons Ltd.’s products and services.
- Government Policies: Policies and budget allocations related to infrastructure development, railway modernization, and sustainable financing have a direct impact on Jupiter Wagons Ltd.’s market opportunities and revenue growth.
- Interest Rates: Fluctuations in interest rates, influenced by monetary policy and economic conditions, affect Jupiter Wagons Ltd.’s cost of capital and overall profitability.
- Technological Innovations: Advances in railway and transportation technologies can improve product offerings and operational efficiencies, positively impacting the company’s profitability.
- Market Competition: The competitive landscape within the railway manufacturing sector influences market share and pricing strategies. Jupiter Wagons Ltd.’s ability to stand out through innovative solutions, strong customer service, and strategic partnerships is crucial for maintaining its market position.