Jupiter Wagons Share Price Target 2025 To 2030 – Jupiter Wagons Share Price Current Graph

Jupiter Wagons Ltd, which is a major player in the railway wagon production sector, has established itself as a major company that manufactures railway freight vehicles, bogies, and some important railway components and accessories. With the growing need for green logistics and transport solutions, the company is well-positioned for some remarkable growth.

This focused study intends to address the expected target price change percentage for the shares of Jupiter Wagons Ltd. For the years 2025 – 2030, using modern market information, general economic performance, and strategy.

Jupiter Wagons Share Price: Current Market Overview

Today’s Open: 393.60

Today’s High: 416.60

Today’s Low: 388.50

Current Share Price: 404.00

Market Capital: 16.59KCr

P/E: N/A

Dividend Yield: N/A

52 Week High: 748.10

52 Week Low: 270.05

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Current Graph

Jupiter Share Price Target Tomorrow From 2025 To 2030

Year Share Price Target 2025 750 2026 827 2027 934 2028 1069 2029 1138 2030 1247

Shareholding Pattern For Jupiter Wagons Share Price

Promoters: 68.11%

Retail And Others: 26.32%

Foreign Institutions: 3.86%

Mutual Funds: 1.29%

Other Domestic Institutions: 0.42%

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Annual Income Statement

The given chart shows the comparison between revenue and net income.

Here is detailed information regarding Jupiter Wagons’ annual income statement.

Particulars 2025 Y/Y Change Revenue 39.63B 8.77% Operating Expenses 4.64B 35.72% Net Income 3.82B 15.29% Net Profit Margin 9.64 5.93% Earning Per Share 9.08 10.19% EBITDA 5.78B 18.16% Effective Tax Rate 23.32% N/A

Factors Influencing Jupiter Wagons’ Share Price