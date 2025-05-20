Jupiter Wagons Ltd is an Indian company known for manufacturing railway wagons and other engineering products. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Kolkata, the company plays a vital role in supporting India’s railway infrastructure. Jupiter Wagons is involved in the design, development, and production of various types of wagons, including those for freight and passenger services. JWL Share Price on NSE as of 20 May 2025 is 408.95 INR. Here will provide you more details on JWL Share Price Target 2025, 2026 to 2030.

Jupiter Wagons Ltd: Market Overview

Open Price: ₹426.50

High Price: ₹457.00

Low Price: ₹398.80

Previous Close: ₹422.05

Volume: 13,039,753

Value (Lacs): ₹53,619.46

P/E ratio: N/A

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: ₹748.10

52-wk low: ₹169.35

Mkt cap: ₹17,455Cr

Face Value: ₹10

Jupiter Wagons Ltd Competitors

Here are five competitor companies of Jupiter Wagons Ltd along with their approximate market capitalizations:

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd Market Capitalization: ₹1,250 crore (approx.) Bharat Earth Movers Ltd (BEML) Market Capitalization: ₹6,500 crore (approx.) Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) Market Capitalization: ₹23,000 crore (approx.) Godawari Power and Ispat Ltd Market Capitalization: ₹1,200 crore (approx.) Kalindee Rail Nirman (Engineers) Ltd Market Capitalization: ₹550 crore (approx.)

JWL Share Price Chart

JWL Share Price Target Tomorrow 2025 To 2030

JWL Share Price Target Years Share Price Target 2025 ₹750 2026 ₹790 2027 ₹934 2028 ₹1012 2029 ₹1155 2030 ₹1320

JWL Share Price Target 2025

JWL share price target 2025 Expected target could be ₹750. Here are three key factors affecting the growth of Jupiter Wagons Ltd (JWL) for its share price target in 2025:

Regulatory Policies and Support : Government policies related to railway modernization and infrastructure development can significantly impact JWL’s growth. Any incentives or support for domestic manufacturing in the railway sector will likely enhance demand for JWL’s products and services, thus driving revenue growth.

Expansion into New Markets : JWL’s efforts to expand its operations into new geographic markets or diversify its product offerings can contribute to growth. Entering emerging markets or new segments, such as electric and sustainable transportation solutions, can create additional revenue streams and enhance the company’s market presence.

Supply Chain Management: Effective management of the supply chain is crucial for JWL’s production capabilities and cost efficiency. Any improvements in logistics, raw material sourcing, or production processes can lead to reduced costs and better profit margins. Additionally, addressing potential supply chain disruptions can ensure consistent product availability and customer satisfaction.

JWL Share Price Target 2030

JWL share price target 2030 Expected target could be ₹1320. Here are three key factors affecting the growth of Jupiter Wagons Ltd (JWL) for its share price target in 2030:

Technological Advancements : The adoption of new technologies in manufacturing and railway services can significantly enhance JWL’s competitive edge. Innovations such as automation, digitalization, and smart transportation solutions can improve operational efficiency, reduce costs, and meet evolving customer demands, driving growth in the long term.

Sustainability and Environmental Regulations : As governments and industries move towards greener solutions, JWL’s commitment to sustainability will be critical. Adapting to environmental regulations and investing in eco-friendly products, such as energy-efficient wagons, can open new market opportunities and attract environmentally conscious customers, positively impacting growth.

Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations: Forming alliances with other companies, especially in technology and infrastructure development, can provide JWL with access to new markets, resources, and expertise. Collaborations with railway operators, governmental bodies, and international firms can enhance JWL’s capabilities and accelerate growth through shared innovations and expanded reach.

Jupiter Wagons Ltd Shareholder Pattern

Promoters: 68.11%

FII: 3.86%

DII: 1.71%

Public: 26.32%

Jupiter Wagons Ltd Financials Statement

(INR) 2024 Y/Y change Revenue 36.44B 76.17% Operating expense 3.42B 31.90% Net income 3.32B 174.50% Net profit margin 9.10 55.82% Earnings per share 8.24 — EBITDA 4.89B 94.37% Effective tax rate 25.09% —

