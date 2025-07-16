Jyoti Structures Share Price Target 2025: Is ₹28 Achievable?
Current Price: ₹19.70 (NSE: JYOTISTRUC) (As Of July 15, 2025)
Jyoti Structures Ltd, a leading player in power transmission infrastructure, has caught investor attention as the stock trades near ₹19.70. After sharp corrections from its 52-week high of ₹30.02, can the stock stage a recovery by 2025?
About Jyoti Structures
Jyoti Structures specializes in engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) projects in power transmission. The company manufactures transmission line towers and executes large infrastructure projects in India and abroad.
-
Sector: EPC, Power Transmission
-
Market Cap: ~₹2,366 Crore
-
52-Week Range: ₹13.95 – ₹36.91
Current Technical Analysis
|Indicator
|Current Status
|RSI (14)
|56 (Neutral to Bullish)
|MACD
|Positive Crossover (Bullish)
|Moving Averages
|Mixed (6 Buy, 6 Sell)
|Trend Signal
|Daily: Strong Buy
The stock is gaining short-term momentum, but long-term signals remain weak.
Support and Resistance Levels
-
Key Support: ₹19.10 – ₹19.34
-
Immediate Resistance: ₹19.87 – ₹20.90
-
Major Resistance: ₹21.53 (200-Day EMA)
If the stock sustains above ₹20.90, it could trigger further gains.
Jyoti Structures Share Price Target 2025
|Time Frame
|Target Range
|Potential Upside
|Short-Term
|₹20.90 – ₹22.00
|+6% – +12%
|Medium-Term
|₹24.00 – ₹25.00
|+22% – +27%
|Long-Term (2025)
|₹26.00 – ₹28.00
|+32% – +42%
-
WalletInvestor Forecast: ₹23.67 in 1 year (+20%)
-
Trendlyne Intrinsic Value: ₹9.85 (suggests caution at current prices)
Trading Strategy
-
Buy Range: ₹19.30 – ₹19.70
-
Breakout Level: ₹20.90
-
Targets: ₹22 → ₹24 → ₹28
-
Stop-Loss: ₹19.00
This strategy suits risk-tolerant investors focused on short to medium-term gains.
Risks and Challenges
-
Failure to stay above ₹19.10 could push the stock to ₹18.50 or lower.
-
Long-term charts remain bearish.
-
Valuation metrics suggest the stock may be overvalued compared to intrinsic value estimates.
Summary
|Metric
|Details
|Current Price
|₹19.67
|Support Zone
|₹19.10 – ₹19.34
|Resistance Zone
|₹19.87 – ₹20.90
|2025 Price Target
|₹25 – ₹28
|Technical Sentiment
|Short-term bullish, long-term cautious