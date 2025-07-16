Jyoti Structures Share Price Target 2025: Is ₹28 Achievable?

Current Price: ₹19.70 (NSE: JYOTISTRUC) (As Of July 15, 2025)

Jyoti Structures Ltd, a leading player in power transmission infrastructure, has caught investor attention as the stock trades near ₹19.70. After sharp corrections from its 52-week high of ₹30.02, can the stock stage a recovery by 2025?

About Jyoti Structures

Jyoti Structures specializes in engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) projects in power transmission. The company manufactures transmission line towers and executes large infrastructure projects in India and abroad.

Sector: EPC, Power Transmission

Market Cap: ~₹2,366 Crore

52-Week Range: ₹13.95 – ₹36.91

Current Technical Analysis

Indicator Current Status RSI (14) 56 (Neutral to Bullish) MACD Positive Crossover (Bullish) Moving Averages Mixed (6 Buy, 6 Sell) Trend Signal Daily: Strong Buy

The stock is gaining short-term momentum, but long-term signals remain weak.

Support and Resistance Levels

Key Support: ₹19.10 – ₹19.34

Immediate Resistance: ₹19.87 – ₹20.90

Major Resistance: ₹21.53 (200-Day EMA)

If the stock sustains above ₹20.90, it could trigger further gains.

Jyoti Structures Share Price Target 2025

Time Frame Target Range Potential Upside Short-Term ₹20.90 – ₹22.00 +6% – +12% Medium-Term ₹24.00 – ₹25.00 +22% – +27% Long-Term (2025) ₹26.00 – ₹28.00 +32% – +42%

WalletInvestor Forecast: ₹23.67 in 1 year (+20%)

Trendlyne Intrinsic Value: ₹9.85 (suggests caution at current prices)

Trading Strategy

Buy Range: ₹19.30 – ₹19.70

Breakout Level: ₹20.90

Targets: ₹22 → ₹24 → ₹28

Stop-Loss: ₹19.00

This strategy suits risk-tolerant investors focused on short to medium-term gains.

Risks and Challenges

Failure to stay above ₹19.10 could push the stock to ₹18.50 or lower.

Long-term charts remain bearish.

Valuation metrics suggest the stock may be overvalued compared to intrinsic value estimates.

Summary