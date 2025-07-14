Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Target 2025: Latest Technical Analysis & Forecast
Kalyan Jewellers has caught the attention of investors once again as the stock currently trades at ₹582.10 on the NSE. With growing market interest in gold and jewellery stocks, many investors are curious about the Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Target for 2025. Here’s a detailed technical analysis to guide your decision.
Current Market Snapshot (Data as of July 14, 2025)
-
Current Price: ₹582.10
-
52-Week Range: ₹399.40 – ₹795.40
-
Market Cap: ₹59,437 Crore
-
P/E Ratio: ~67x
-
Dividend Yield: 0.26%
Technical Indicators at a Glance
|Indicator
|Value
|Signal
|50-Day Moving Average
|₹574.60
|Bullish
|200-Day Moving Average
|₹586.80
|Neutral
|RSI (14)
|58.9
|Neutral to Bullish
|MACD
|Positive Crossover
|Buy
|Momentum
|Positive
|Bullish
These indicators suggest that the stock is gaining strength, with potential upside in the medium term.
Support & Resistance Levels
-
Key Support Levels: ₹567.9, ₹562, ₹556
-
Immediate Resistance: ₹616, ₹623.55
-
Next Major Resistance: ₹632.18
A breakout above ₹616 may push the stock toward ₹623.55 to ₹632.18 in the short term.
Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Target 2025
Based on the current momentum and technical patterns:
-
Short-Term Target: ₹616 – ₹623
-
Medium-Term Target: ₹632 – ₹649
-
Long-Term Analyst Target: ₹746 (~+28% upside from current price)
TradingView analysts predict a 2025 range between ₹550 to ₹770, indicating scope for gradual appreciation.
Analyst Views & Fundamentals
-
Trendlyne’s Analyst Average Target: ₹746
-
TradingView Forecast: ₹649.50 average
-
Debt to Equity Ratio: 1.03 (Moderately high)
The company’s fundamentals remain strong due to its growing retail presence, especially in South India, and expansion plans in the Middle East.
Risks to Watch
-
Volatility in gold prices affecting margins.
-
Higher debt levels could pressure future earnings.
-
Global economic uncertainty and interest rate changes may impact consumer spending.
Summary Table
|Metric
|Value
|Current Price
|₹582.25
|Short-Term Target
|₹616 – ₹623
|Medium-Term Target
|₹632 – ₹649
|2025 Target
|₹746
|Support
|₹556 – ₹567
|Resistance
|₹616 – ₹632