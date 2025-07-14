Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Target 2025: Latest Technical Analysis & Forecast

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Kalyan Jewellers has caught the attention of investors once again as the stock currently trades at ₹582.10 on the NSE. With growing market interest in gold and jewellery stocks, many investors are curious about the Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Target for 2025. Here’s a detailed technical analysis to guide your decision.

Current Market Snapshot (Data as of July 14, 2025)

  • Current Price: ₹582.10

  • 52-Week Range: ₹399.40 – ₹795.40

  • Market Cap: ₹59,437 Crore

  • P/E Ratio: ~67x

  • Dividend Yield: 0.26%

kalyan jewellers Share Price Chart

Technical Indicators at a Glance

Indicator Value Signal
50-Day Moving Average ₹574.60 Bullish
200-Day Moving Average ₹586.80 Neutral
RSI (14) 58.9 Neutral to Bullish
MACD Positive Crossover Buy
Momentum Positive Bullish

These indicators suggest that the stock is gaining strength, with potential upside in the medium term.

Support & Resistance Levels

  • Key Support Levels: ₹567.9, ₹562, ₹556

  • Immediate Resistance: ₹616, ₹623.55

  • Next Major Resistance: ₹632.18

A breakout above ₹616 may push the stock toward ₹623.55 to ₹632.18 in the short term.

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Target 2025

Based on the current momentum and technical patterns:

  • Short-Term Target: ₹616 – ₹623

  • Medium-Term Target: ₹632 – ₹649

  • Long-Term Analyst Target: ₹746 (~+28% upside from current price)

TradingView analysts predict a 2025 range between ₹550 to ₹770, indicating scope for gradual appreciation.

Analyst Views & Fundamentals

  • Trendlyne’s Analyst Average Target: ₹746

  • TradingView Forecast: ₹649.50 average

  • Debt to Equity Ratio: 1.03 (Moderately high)

The company’s fundamentals remain strong due to its growing retail presence, especially in South India, and expansion plans in the Middle East.

Risks to Watch

  • Volatility in gold prices affecting margins.

  • Higher debt levels could pressure future earnings.

  • Global economic uncertainty and interest rate changes may impact consumer spending.

Summary Table

Metric Value
Current Price ₹582.25
Short-Term Target ₹616 – ₹623
Medium-Term Target ₹632 – ₹649
2025 Target ₹746
Support ₹556 – ₹567
Resistance ₹616 – ₹632

