Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Target 2025: Latest Technical Analysis & Forecast

Kalyan Jewellers has caught the attention of investors once again as the stock currently trades at ₹582.10 on the NSE. With growing market interest in gold and jewellery stocks, many investors are curious about the Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Target for 2025. Here’s a detailed technical analysis to guide your decision.

Current Market Snapshot (Data as of July 14, 2025)

Current Price: ₹582.10

52-Week Range: ₹399.40 – ₹795.40

Market Cap: ₹59,437 Crore

P/E Ratio: ~67x

Dividend Yield: 0.26%

Technical Indicators at a Glance

Indicator Value Signal 50-Day Moving Average ₹574.60 Bullish 200-Day Moving Average ₹586.80 Neutral RSI (14) 58.9 Neutral to Bullish MACD Positive Crossover Buy Momentum Positive Bullish

These indicators suggest that the stock is gaining strength, with potential upside in the medium term.

Support & Resistance Levels

Key Support Levels: ₹567.9, ₹562, ₹556

Immediate Resistance: ₹616, ₹623.55

Next Major Resistance: ₹632.18

A breakout above ₹616 may push the stock toward ₹623.55 to ₹632.18 in the short term.

Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Target 2025

Based on the current momentum and technical patterns:

Short-Term Target: ₹616 – ₹623

Medium-Term Target: ₹632 – ₹649

Long-Term Analyst Target: ₹746 (~+28% upside from current price)

TradingView analysts predict a 2025 range between ₹550 to ₹770, indicating scope for gradual appreciation.

Analyst Views & Fundamentals

Trendlyne’s Analyst Average Target: ₹746

TradingView Forecast: ₹649.50 average

Debt to Equity Ratio: 1.03 (Moderately high)

The company’s fundamentals remain strong due to its growing retail presence, especially in South India, and expansion plans in the Middle East.

Risks to Watch

Volatility in gold prices affecting margins.

Higher debt levels could pressure future earnings.

Global economic uncertainty and interest rate changes may impact consumer spending.

Summary Table