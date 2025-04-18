Share Market Update – Kamdhenu Share Price Target 2025

Kamdhenu Share Price Target 2025:- ​Kamdhenu Limited, established in 1994 and headquartered in Gurugram, Haryana, is a prominent Indian manufacturer and distributor of steel and paint products. The company offers a diverse range of products, including TMT bars, structural steel, color-coated sheets, and various paints, catering to both industrial and residential sectors. Operating through an extensive network of over 80 franchise units, 8,500 dealers, and 250 distributors across India, Kamdhenu has solidified its presence in the market. Kamdhenu Share Price on NSE as of 19 April 2025 is 26.47 INR.

Kamdhenu Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 27.70

High: 27.77

Low: 26.00

Mkt cap: 735.59Cr

P/E ratio: 12.03

Div yield: 0.76%

52-wk high: 67.30

52-wk low: 25.10

Kamdhenu Share Price Chart

Kamdhenu Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Kamdhenu Share Price Target Years Kamdhenu Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Kamdhenu Share Price Target 2025 January – Kamdhenu Share Price Target 2025 February – Kamdhenu Share Price Target 2025 March – Kamdhenu Share Price Target 2025 April ₹30 Kamdhenu Share Price Target 2025 May ₹35 Kamdhenu Share Price Target 2025 June ₹40 Kamdhenu Share Price Target 2025 July ₹45 Kamdhenu Share Price Target 2025 August ₹50 Kamdhenu Share Price Target 2025 September ₹55 Kamdhenu Share Price Target 2025 October ₹60 Kamdhenu Share Price Target 2025 November ₹65 Kamdhenu Share Price Target 2025 December ₹70

Kamdhenu Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 49.83%

FII: 6.44%

DII: 0.01%

Public: 43.72%

Key Factors Affecting Kamdhenu Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors that could influence the growth of Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd.’s share price by 2025:

Expansion into Premium Product Segments: Kamdhenu Ventures is set to launch a new range of premium wood coatings adhering to international quality standards. This strategic move aims to strengthen its position in the high-end decorative paints market and could drive revenue growth. Extensive Distribution Network: The company boasts a robust distribution network with over 4,000 dealers and more than 5,000 active painters across India. This wide reach enables effective market penetration, especially in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, supporting sales growth. Financial Performance Improvements: In the fiscal year ending March 2024, Kamdhenu Ventures reported a consolidated net profit of ₹13.85 crore, marking a significant year-over-year growth of 222.89%. Such financial improvements can enhance investor confidence and positively impact share prices. Positive Free Cash Flow: The company has maintained positive free cash flow in recent quarters, indicating strong financial health and the ability to invest in growth opportunities without relying heavily on external financing. Strategic Capacity Expansion: Kamdhenu Ventures is undertaking capacity expansion initiatives to meet growing demand. By increasing production capabilities, the company aims to enhance its market share and cater to a broader customer base.

Risks and Challenges for Kamdhenu Share Price

​Here are five key risks and challenges that could impact Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd.’s share price target for 2025:​

High Valuation Metrics: Kamdhenu Ventures’ current Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio stands at 44.3x, significantly higher than the industry average, where nearly half of Indian companies have P/E ratios below 26x. This elevated valuation may deter potential investors and increase the stock’s vulnerability to market corrections. Declining Profitability: In the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, the company reported a 51.11% year-over-year decline in net profit, amounting to ₹1.99 crore. Additionally, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) dropped by 53.85% compared to the same quarter in the previous year, indicating challenges in maintaining profitability. Stock Price Volatility: Kamdhenu Ventures’ stock has experienced significant fluctuations, with a 63.1% decline over the past six months. Such volatility can affect investor confidence and make the stock less attractive to risk-averse investors. Operational Challenges in Core Segments: Despite a 3% year-over-year revenue growth in Q2 FY ’25, the company faced challenges such as declining average sale prices for TMT bars and operational hurdles. These issues may impact the company’s ability to sustain growth in its core segments. Market Risk Assessment: Analysts have classified Kamdhenu Ventures as a high-risk investment, with a 47% risk rating. This assessment reflects concerns about the company’s financial stability and potential market performance.

