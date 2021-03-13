Kansas City Schools Go Remote as Temperatures Plunge Below Zero

An intense Arctic air mass has enveloped the Kansas City metropolitan area, bringing dangerously low temperatures and prompting numerous school districts to cancel in-person classes or transition to remote learning for Thursday, February 20, 2025. The National Weather Service has issued an Extreme Cold Warning in effect until noon CST Thursday, with wind chills expected to plunge as low as -28°F.

Record-Breaking Cold Grips the Region

Residents are bracing for the coldest temperatures in recent history. Thursday morning is forecasted to reach a low of -9°F, shattering previous records for this date. Such extreme conditions pose significant risks, including frostbite on exposed skin within minutes and hypothermia from prolonged exposure.

School Districts Announce Closures and Remote Learning

In response to the severe weather, several school districts have adjusted their schedules:

Kansas City Public Schools (KCPS) : All classes are cancelled for Thursday.

Blue Valley School District : Schools will be closed to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Olathe Public Schools : All district facilities are closed, and all activities are cancelled.

Shawnee Mission School District : No classes will be held, and all district buildings are closed.

Blue Springs School District : A traditional snow day has been declared; no virtual classes will take place.

Park Hill School District : Schools are closed for a traditional snow day.

Raymore-Peculiar School District : No classes will be in session.

De Soto Unified School District : Schools are closed for the day.

Lawrence Public Schools : All schools and district offices are closed, with all activities canceled.

Hickman Mills C-1 School District: A virtual learning day is in effect; all after-school activities are cancelled.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to check with their respective school districts for detailed information and updates.

City Services and Additional Closures

The extreme cold has also impacted city services and other organizations:

Johnson County Aging and Human Services : Home-delivered meals and Catch-A-Ride services are cancelled for Thursday; nutrition centres are closed.

Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas : All buildings will reopen at 8 a.m. Thursday; however, trash and recycling services are suspended for the remainder of the week.

City of Kansas City, Missouri: Crews continue around-the-clock snow operations, focusing on ploughing and salting until all streets are cleared.

Safety Precautions Amid Extreme Cold

With wind chills reaching dangerously low levels, frostbite can occur on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Residents are advised to: