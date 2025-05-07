Karnimata Cold Share Price Target 2025:- Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd is an Indian company that offers cold storage facilities, mainly for storing potatoes. Located in West Bengal, it serves local farmers and traders by renting out space to help preserve their crops. The company also provides short-term loans to its clients, supporting them during the agricultural season. Karnimata Cold Share Price on BOM as of 7 May 2025 is 7.41 INR.

Karnimata Cold Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 7.41

High: 7.41

Low: 7.41

Mkt cap: 3.77Cr

P/E ratio: 8.03

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 19.60

52-wk low: 7.41

Karnimata Cold Share Price Chart

Karnimata Cold Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Karnimata Cold Share Price Target Years Karnimata Cold Share Price Target Months Share Price Target Karnimata Cold Share Price Target 2025 January – Karnimata Cold Share Price Target 2025 February – Karnimata Cold Share Price Target 2025 March – Karnimata Cold Share Price Target 2025 April – Karnimata Cold Share Price Target 2025 May ₹9 Karnimata Cold Share Price Target 2025 June ₹10 Karnimata Cold Share Price Target 2025 July ₹12 Karnimata Cold Share Price Target 2025 August ₹14 Karnimata Cold Share Price Target 2025 September ₹16 Karnimata Cold Share Price Target 2025 October ₹17 Karnimata Cold Share Price Target 2025 November ₹18 Karnimata Cold Share Price Target 2025 December ₹20

Karnimata Cold Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 21.1%

FII: 0%

DII: 0%

Public: 78.9%

Key Factors Affecting Karnimata Cold Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors that could influence the growth of Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd.‘s share price by 2025:

Stable Revenue Stream from Core Operations

Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd. provides cold storage facilities on a rental basis, primarily for potato storage, and extends loans to traders and farmers. This dual-income model offers a steady revenue stream, which can support share price stability and growth. Improved Profitability

The company reported a net profit of ₹1 crore in the fiscal year ending March 2024, marking a 30.3% year-over-year growth. Enhanced profitability can boost investor confidence and positively impact the share price. Undervalued Stock Metrics

With a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 6.23 and a price-to-book (P/B) ratio of 0.42, the stock appears undervalued compared to industry standards. Such valuation metrics may attract value investors, potentially driving up the share price. Strategic Location Advantage

The company’s cold storage facility is located in Medinipur district, West Bengal, a region known for potato cultivation. This strategic location ensures consistent demand for storage services, contributing to revenue stability. Potential for Capacity Expansion

Currently operating with a licensed storage capacity of 2.56 lakh quintals, there is room for capacity expansion. Increasing storage capacity can lead to higher revenues, which may positively affect the share price.

Risks and Challenges for Karnimata Cold Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges that could impact Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd.‘s share price by 2025:

Dependence on Potato Crop Yield

The company’s primary revenue comes from providing cold storage facilities for potatoes. This makes its business highly dependent on the success of the potato harvest in West Bengal, particularly in the Paschim Medinipur region. Any adverse climatic conditions or crop failures in this area could significantly affect the company’s income. Regulated Rental Pricing

The rental charges for cold storage services are controlled by the West Bengal State Government. This regulation limits the company’s ability to adjust prices in response to market demand or rising operational costs, potentially impacting profitability. Low Promoter Holding

As of September 2024, promoters hold only 21.09% of the company’s shares. A low promoter stake can raise concerns about the promoters’ commitment to the company’s long-term growth and may lead to increased stock volatility. Declining Share Price

The company’s share price has experienced a significant decline, dropping by approximately 56% over the past year. This downward trend may reflect underlying issues in the company’s operations or market perception, potentially deterring investors. Limited Revenue Growth

Over the past five years, the company has reported a poor sales growth rate of -3.32%. This stagnation in revenue growth could indicate challenges in expanding the business or increasing market share, which may affect future profitability and investor confidence.

