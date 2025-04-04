KEC International Share Price Target 2025:- KEC International is a well-known infrastructure company involved in power transmission, railways, and civil construction projects. Its share price target for 2025 depends on strong government spending, timely execution of projects, and expansion into global markets. With a healthy order book and a presence in over 100 countries, KEC has good growth potential. KEC International Share Price on NSE as of 4 April 2025 is 689.50 INR.

KEC International Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 731.55

High: 740.00

Low: 682.00

Mkt cap: 18.38KCr

P/E ratio: 39.41

Div yield: 0.58%

52-wk high: 1,313.25

52-wk low: 648.60

KEC International Share Price Chart

KEC International Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

KEC International Share Price Target Years KEC International Share Price Target Months Share Price Target KEC International Share Price Target 2025 January – KEC International Share Price Target 2025 February – KEC International Share Price Target 2025 March – KEC International Share Price Target 2025 April ₹750 KEC International Share Price Target 2025 May ₹800 KEC International Share Price Target 2025 June ₹850 KEC International Share Price Target 2025 July ₹900 KEC International Share Price Target 2025 August ₹950 KEC International Share Price Target 2025 September ₹1000 KEC International Share Price Target 2025 October ₹1100 KEC International Share Price Target 2025 November ₹1200 KEC International Share Price Target 2025 December ₹1320

KEC International Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 50.1%

FII: 15.2%

DII: 24.91%

Public: 9.79%

Key Factors Affecting KEC International Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors affecting the growth of KEC International Share Price Target 2025:

Infrastructure Development Projects – KEC’s growth depends on large-scale government and private sector investments in power transmission, railways, civil construction, and urban infrastructure. Order Book Strength & Execution – A strong and diversified order book, along with timely project execution, directly boosts revenue and investor confidence. International Business Expansion – Growth in overseas markets, especially in Africa, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia, can open new revenue streams and strengthen the company’s global presence. Government Policies & Budget Allocation – Supportive government policies, higher infrastructure spending, and renewable energy projects will positively impact KEC’s growth prospects. Technology Adoption & Innovation – Using advanced construction technologies and digital project management tools helps improve efficiency, reduce costs, and stay competitive in the market.

Risks and Challenges for KEC International Share Price

Here are five risks and challenges for KEC International Share Price Target 2025:

Project Delays & Cost Overruns – Delays in project execution due to land issues, regulatory approvals, or labor shortages can increase costs and reduce profitability. Raw Material Price Volatility – Fluctuations in the prices of steel, cement, and other construction materials can impact margins and overall project costs. Geopolitical & Currency Risks – Since KEC operates in multiple countries, political instability and currency fluctuations can affect international revenue and profits. Intense Competition – The infrastructure sector is highly competitive, and pressure on pricing can impact contract wins and profitability. Dependence on Government Spending – A significant portion of KEC’s business depends on government infrastructure projects. Any cut in public spending or delays in fund disbursement may hurt growth.

