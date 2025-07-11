Kellton Tech Solutions (KELLTONTEC) Share Price Target 2025: Will Bullish Tech Signals Push It Toward ₹155–₹160?

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Kellton Tech Solutions (NSE: KELLTONTEC) is trading around ₹138–₹140. With daily technical ratings showing “Strong Buy,” positive MACD, RSI in neutral‑bullish territory (~55), and ADX indicating trend strength, the stock may target ₹144–₹148 by late 2025, possibly stretching to ₹155–₹160 if momentum sustains. A break below ₹136 could limit near‑term upside.

1. Today’s Technical Snapshot

  • Price: ~₹138.48 

  • Technical Rating: Strong Buy on daily, weekly & monthly timeframes; zero “Sell” signals in MA or indicators summary

  • RSI (14): ~54.9 — neutral-to-moderate bullish 

  • MACD (12,26): +1.2 — bullish crossover

  • ADX (14): ~28 — confirms trend strength

  • Stochastic (%K): ~43 — neutral with no overbought warning

Kellton Tech Solutions Share Price Chart

2. Support & Resistance Zones

  • Support: ₹136–₹137 — pivot aligned with recent consolidation 

  • Intermediate Resistance: ₹144–₹145 — prior swing highs

  • Upside Targets:

    • Base‑case: ₹144–₹148 — modest recovery zone

    • Bull‑case: ₹155–₹160 — if price breaks above ₹148 with confirmation

3. Price Target Outlook Through 2025

Scenario Target (₹) Triggers
Base-case ₹144–₹148 Holding support at ₹136, momentum remains steady
Bull-case ₹155–₹160 Break above ₹145 with volume, MACD sustains bullish trend
Bear-case ₹132–₹134 Price breaks under ₹136 — signals loss of near-term support

Additionally, WalletInvestor forecasts Kellton Tech landing near ₹139–₹142 in mid-July 2025

4. Risks & Technical Cautions

  • MACD and RSI not yet overbought, so upside potential exists—but also little momentum cushion

  • Pivot breakdown risk: Close below ₹136 invalidates bullish setup and may pull toward ₹132–₹134

  • Fundamental concerns: Recent Q4 net profit declined ~19% YoY; promoter holding ~40% with pledged shares (~21%)

5. Suggested Trading Strategy

  • Entry Zone: ₹136–₹138 (near pivot support)

  • Stop‑Loss: ₹135 (below key support)

  • Target Levels:

    • Initial: ₹144–₹148

    • Stretch: ₹155–₹160 (if breakout confirmed above ₹145)

  • Confirmation Tip: Look for volume pickup and MACD histogram expansion above ₹145

