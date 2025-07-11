Kellton Tech Solutions (KELLTONTEC) Share Price Target 2025: Will Bullish Tech Signals Push It Toward ₹155–₹160?
Kellton Tech Solutions (NSE: KELLTONTEC) is trading around ₹138–₹140. With daily technical ratings showing “Strong Buy,” positive MACD, RSI in neutral‑bullish territory (~55), and ADX indicating trend strength, the stock may target ₹144–₹148 by late 2025, possibly stretching to ₹155–₹160 if momentum sustains. A break below ₹136 could limit near‑term upside.
1. Today’s Technical Snapshot
-
Price: ~₹138.48
-
Technical Rating: Strong Buy on daily, weekly & monthly timeframes; zero “Sell” signals in MA or indicators summary
-
RSI (14): ~54.9 — neutral-to-moderate bullish
-
MACD (12,26): +1.2 — bullish crossover
-
ADX (14): ~28 — confirms trend strength
-
Stochastic (%K): ~43 — neutral with no overbought warning
2. Support & Resistance Zones
-
Support: ₹136–₹137 — pivot aligned with recent consolidation
-
Intermediate Resistance: ₹144–₹145 — prior swing highs
-
Upside Targets:
-
Base‑case: ₹144–₹148 — modest recovery zone
-
Bull‑case: ₹155–₹160 — if price breaks above ₹148 with confirmation
-
3. Price Target Outlook Through 2025
|Scenario
|Target (₹)
|Triggers
|Base-case
|₹144–₹148
|Holding support at ₹136, momentum remains steady
|Bull-case
|₹155–₹160
|Break above ₹145 with volume, MACD sustains bullish trend
|Bear-case
|₹132–₹134
|Price breaks under ₹136 — signals loss of near-term support
Additionally, WalletInvestor forecasts Kellton Tech landing near ₹139–₹142 in mid-July 2025
4. Risks & Technical Cautions
-
MACD and RSI not yet overbought, so upside potential exists—but also little momentum cushion
-
Pivot breakdown risk: Close below ₹136 invalidates bullish setup and may pull toward ₹132–₹134
-
Fundamental concerns: Recent Q4 net profit declined ~19% YoY; promoter holding ~40% with pledged shares (~21%)
5. Suggested Trading Strategy
-
Entry Zone: ₹136–₹138 (near pivot support)
-
Stop‑Loss: ₹135 (below key support)
-
Target Levels:
-
Initial: ₹144–₹148
-
Stretch: ₹155–₹160 (if breakout confirmed above ₹145)
-
-
Confirmation Tip: Look for volume pickup and MACD histogram expansion above ₹145