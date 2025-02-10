Ken Enterprises: Explore IPO Date, Price, GMP, and Review

On February 5, 2025, the bid for Ken Enterprises’ initial public offering (IPO) will open, and on February 7, 2025, it will conclude. Through selling up to 27,00,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10 apiece and a new issue of ₹58.27 crores, this fixed-price issue aims to raise about ₹83.65 crores.

The allocation quota is as follows: 50% for Retail Individual Investors (RII), 0% for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), and 50% for High Networth Individuals (HNI). The IPO is priced at 94 naira per share. The allocation will take place on February 10, 2025, and the shares are expected to be listed on the NSE on February 12, 2025.

With revenues rising from ₹363.96 crores in 2023 to ₹402.2 crores in 2024 and earnings rising from ₹3.95 crores in 2023 to ₹8.93 crores in 2024, the firm has demonstrated successful financial outcomes. The IPO appears to be a solid long-term investment option in light of these figures.

Ken Enterprises IPO Details:

Date of IPO Opening: February 5, 2025

Date of IPO Closure: February 7, 2025

IPO Price Band: ₹94 per share; Face Value: ₹10 per equity share

The issue size is around 83.65 crores.

New Problem: Approximately ₹58.27 Crores

Approximately 27,00,000 equity shares are up for sale.

Type of Issue: Fixed Price Problem

Listing for an IPO: NSE SME

Maximum Retail Quota: 50%

Quota for QIB: No more than 0%

No more than 50% of the NII quota

Ken Enterprises IPO Market Lot:

The minimum market lot for the Ken Enterprises IPO is 1200 shares, and the application fee is ₹1,12,800.

Application Lot Size Shares Amount Retail Minimum 1 1,200 ₹1,12,800 Retail Maximum 1 1,200 ₹1,12,800 S-HNI Minimum 2 2,400 ₹2,25,600

Ken Enterprises IPO Dates

On February 5, 2025, Ken Enterprises will become public; on February 7, 2025, it will shut down. On February 10, 2025, the allocation for the Ken Enterprises IPO will be finalized, and on February 12, 2025, the IPO listing will take place.

Allotment Basis: February 10, 2025

February 11, 2025, is the refund date.

Demat Account Credit Date: February 11, 2025

Date of IPO Listing: 12 February 2025

About Ken Enterprises IPO:

Since its founding in 1998, Ken Enterprises has established a solid reputation for client satisfaction. It supplies completed and greige textiles to domestic and foreign markets on an order-to-order basis.

In recent years, the Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council (Texprocil) has given the firm, certified to ISO 9001:2015, several awards.

The products offered by Ken Enterprises include RFD/PFD, printed, colored (in collaboration with other parties), and green textiles. Additionally, the business has established solid alliances with well-known international brands, including Primark and Zara.

Ken Enterprises, which operates from two production facilities in Shirol taluka close to Ichalkaranji, has a total size of around 50,000 square feet and is outfitted with cutting-edge equipment.

Financial Report:

Revenue for Ken Enterprises increased from ₹363.96 crores in 2023 to ₹402.21 crores in 2024. Furthermore, the company’s 2024 profit climbed from ₹3.95 crores in 2023 to ₹8.93 crores.

Period Ended Revenue Expense Profit After Tax Assets 2022 ₹354.80 ₹356.67 ₹2.36 ₹187.26 2023 ₹363.96 ₹370.25 ₹3.95 ₹195.16 2024 ₹402.21 ₹397.21 ₹8.93 ₹242.15 November 2024 ₹326.42 ₹319.92 ₹9.53 ₹266.30

Ken Enterprises IPO Valuation:

Key parameters, including Earnings Per Share (EPS), Price/Earnings (P/E) Ratio, Return on Net Worth (RoNW), and Net Asset Value (NAV,) are included in the valuation statistics for Ken Enterprises’ FY2024 IPO.

ROE: 19.90%

ROCE: 51.52%

EBITDA Margin: 4.91%

PAT Margin: 2.22%

The ratio of debt to equity: 0.09 Basic earnings per share (EPS): ₹4.86

P/E Ratio of Price to Earnings: 19.34

RoNW (return on net worth): 19.90%

₹24.42 is the net asset value (NAV).

Goals of the Problem:

Make unnamed purchases both outside and in India.

Purchase new equipment and set aside funds to renovate both manufacturing locations.

Meet your working capital needs.

Advantages:

Scalable operations are supported by an asset-light architecture that requires little capital investment.

Established enduring B2B client connections that encourage recurring business.

A wide variety of products that provide all-inclusive single-source sourcing options.

Internal product development experience that supports continuous innovation.

Quick product creation and effective distribution methods that raise client satisfaction.

Risks:

Operational risks are introduced by reliance on outside producers.

Past negative cash flows impact future financial success.

Operations and financial results might be adversely affected by any production interruptions.

The lack of long-term client contracts may impact revenue stability.

Heavy reliance on sales of greige cloth leaves the business vulnerable to changes in the market.

There are compliance concerns since operations are subject to safety and environmental regulations.

Proceeds from the Offer for Sale (OFS) are not given to the firm.

Ken Enterprises IPO Registrar

Contact number for Skyline Financial Services Pvt Ltd: +91-11-40450193-97

[email protected] is the email.

Internet address: www.skylinerta.com

Company Address

Ken Enterprises Limited

Industrial Estate 9/621, close to Kalyan Kendra

India’s Ichalkaranji, Maharashtra, 416115

Contact number: +91-0230-2438538

Email address: [email protected]

The URL is www.kenindia.in.