Kentucky Winter Storm Warning: Up to 7 inches of snow predicted on Thursday

A significant winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow to eastern Kentucky, with accumulations ranging from 3 to 7 inches by Thursday.

According to the National Weather Service in Jackson, a Winter Storm Warning will be in force from 7 p.m. Tuesday until noon Thursday, affecting Bath, Rowan, Montgomery, Pulaski, Laurel, Pike, and adjacent counties. The most snowfall is forecast tonight and into Wednesday morning, with a small respite before a second round hits Wednesday evening and Thursday. The roads will likely become dangerous, especially during the Wednesday morning and evening commutes. Drivers are advised to minimize travel and prepare for hazardous conditions, particularly east of Interstate 75.

Officials recommend maintaining an emergency kit in your vehicle, including a flashlight, food, and water. The most recent road conditions are available at GoKY.ky.gov. Residents should monitor weather advisories and prepare for icy roads, poor visibility, and potential delays into Thursday morning.