Kesoram Industries Share Price Target 2025:- Kesoram Industries, a key player in the cement and tyre industries, has the potential for steady growth in 2025, driven by rising infrastructure projects and demand for construction materials. The company’s efforts to reduce debt, improve operational efficiency, and expand market reach could positively impact its share price. Kesoram Industries Share Price on NSE as of 26 March 2025 is 4.92 INR.

Cement and Tyre Industry Performance – Kesoram Industries operates in the cement and tyre sectors, and its growth depends on demand in these industries. Infrastructure development and automobile sector trends will play a crucial role.

Raw Material and Energy Costs – The prices of key raw materials like coal, rubber, and cement components can impact profitability. Any significant increase in costs may affect margins.

Debt Reduction and Financial Stability – The company’s efforts to reduce debt and improve financial health can boost investor confidence and positively impact share prices.

Government Policies and Infrastructure Growth – Supportive policies, such as investments in infrastructure and housing projects, can increase demand for cement, benefiting Kesoram’s business.