KPIT Share Price Target 2025: Can KPIT Technologies Reach ₹1,650?

ByAnkita Vasishtha

KPIT Technologies, a leading automotive software and engineering company, has attracted investor attention with its consistent growth. After hitting a 52-week high of ₹1,921, KPIT is currently consolidating around ₹1,277. The question on many investors’ minds: can KPIT reclaim momentum and hit ₹1,650 by 2025? Let’s explore.

About KPIT Technologies

KPIT is a global leader in embedded software solutions for the automotive sector, especially in autonomous driving, electric vehicles (EVs), and mobility.

  • Market Cap: ~₹35,000 crore

  • 52-Week Range: ₹1,020 – ₹1,921

  • Valuation: P/E ~42x (TTM)

  • Profit Growth: 3-year CAGR of 40%

  • Strong Return Metrics: ROE ~33%, ROCE ~41%

KPIT Share Price Chart

Technical Analysis at a Glance

Indicator Status
Moving Averages Mixed (Short-term weak, Long-term strong)
RSI (14-day) Neutral (~50 level)
MACD Weak positive momentum
Trend Medium-term bullish with near-term resistance

Key Support & Resistance Levels

  • Support: ₹1,264 – ₹1,270

  • Immediate Resistance: ₹1,305 – ₹1,315

  • Major Resistance: ₹1,412 – ₹1,450

  • Breakout Level: ₹1,315+ for upward confirmation

KPIT Share Price Target 2025

Timeframe Target Range Potential Upside
Short-Term ₹1,305 – ₹1,315 +2% to +3%
Medium-Term ₹1,412 – ₹1,450 +11% to +14%
Long-Term 2025 ₹1,550 – ₹1,650 +22% to +29%

  • Analyst Consensus: ₹1,399–₹1,450

  • Breakout Potential: ₹1,550 to ₹1,650 if ₹1,412–₹1,450 is crossed

Suggested Trading Strategy

  • Buy Zone: ₹1,270 – ₹1,280

  • Breakout Confirmation: ₹1,315

  • Profit Booking Targets: ₹1,450 → ₹1,550 → ₹1,650

  • Stop-Loss: ₹1,245

Risks to Watch

  • Failure to sustain above ₹1,270 may retest ₹1,200.

  • Global EV demand or auto sector slowdowns could affect KPIT’s growth.

  • Technical resistance remains strong around ₹1,412–₹1,450.

Summary

Current Price ₹1,277
Support ₹1,264 – ₹1,270
Resistance ₹1,305 → ₹1,315 → ₹1,450
2025 Target ₹1,550 – ₹1,650
Trend Outlook Medium-term bullish
Risk Level Moderate

