KPIT Share Price Target 2025: Can KPIT Technologies Reach ₹1,650?

KPIT Technologies, a leading automotive software and engineering company, has attracted investor attention with its consistent growth. After hitting a 52-week high of ₹1,921, KPIT is currently consolidating around ₹1,277. The question on many investors’ minds: can KPIT reclaim momentum and hit ₹1,650 by 2025? Let’s explore.

About KPIT Technologies

KPIT is a global leader in embedded software solutions for the automotive sector, especially in autonomous driving, electric vehicles (EVs), and mobility.

Market Cap: ~₹35,000 crore

52-Week Range: ₹1,020 – ₹1,921

Valuation: P/E ~42x (TTM)

Profit Growth: 3-year CAGR of 40%

Strong Return Metrics: ROE ~33%, ROCE ~41%

Technical Analysis at a Glance

Indicator Status Moving Averages Mixed (Short-term weak, Long-term strong) RSI (14-day) Neutral (~50 level) MACD Weak positive momentum Trend Medium-term bullish with near-term resistance

Key Support & Resistance Levels

Support: ₹1,264 – ₹1,270

Immediate Resistance: ₹1,305 – ₹1,315

Major Resistance: ₹1,412 – ₹1,450

Breakout Level: ₹1,315+ for upward confirmation

KPIT Share Price Target 2025

Timeframe Target Range Potential Upside Short-Term ₹1,305 – ₹1,315 +2% to +3% Medium-Term ₹1,412 – ₹1,450 +11% to +14% Long-Term 2025 ₹1,550 – ₹1,650 +22% to +29%

Analyst Consensus: ₹1,399–₹1,450

Breakout Potential: ₹1,550 to ₹1,650 if ₹1,412–₹1,450 is crossed

Suggested Trading Strategy

Buy Zone: ₹1,270 – ₹1,280

Breakout Confirmation: ₹1,315

Profit Booking Targets: ₹1,450 → ₹1,550 → ₹1,650

Stop-Loss: ₹1,245

Risks to Watch

Failure to sustain above ₹1,270 may retest ₹1,200.

Global EV demand or auto sector slowdowns could affect KPIT’s growth.

Technical resistance remains strong around ₹1,412–₹1,450.

Summary