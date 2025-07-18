KPIT Share Price Target 2025: Can KPIT Technologies Reach ₹1,650?
KPIT Technologies, a leading automotive software and engineering company, has attracted investor attention with its consistent growth. After hitting a 52-week high of ₹1,921, KPIT is currently consolidating around ₹1,277. The question on many investors’ minds: can KPIT reclaim momentum and hit ₹1,650 by 2025? Let’s explore.
About KPIT Technologies
KPIT is a global leader in embedded software solutions for the automotive sector, especially in autonomous driving, electric vehicles (EVs), and mobility.
-
Market Cap: ~₹35,000 crore
-
52-Week Range: ₹1,020 – ₹1,921
-
Valuation: P/E ~42x (TTM)
-
Profit Growth: 3-year CAGR of 40%
-
Strong Return Metrics: ROE ~33%, ROCE ~41%
Technical Analysis at a Glance
|Indicator
|Status
|Moving Averages
|Mixed (Short-term weak, Long-term strong)
|RSI (14-day)
|Neutral (~50 level)
|MACD
|Weak positive momentum
|Trend
|Medium-term bullish with near-term resistance
Key Support & Resistance Levels
-
Support: ₹1,264 – ₹1,270
-
Immediate Resistance: ₹1,305 – ₹1,315
-
Major Resistance: ₹1,412 – ₹1,450
-
Breakout Level: ₹1,315+ for upward confirmation
KPIT Share Price Target 2025
|Timeframe
|Target Range
|Potential Upside
|Short-Term
|₹1,305 – ₹1,315
|+2% to +3%
|Medium-Term
|₹1,412 – ₹1,450
|+11% to +14%
|Long-Term 2025
|₹1,550 – ₹1,650
|+22% to +29%
-
Analyst Consensus: ₹1,399–₹1,450
-
Breakout Potential: ₹1,550 to ₹1,650 if ₹1,412–₹1,450 is crossed
Suggested Trading Strategy
-
Buy Zone: ₹1,270 – ₹1,280
-
Breakout Confirmation: ₹1,315
-
Profit Booking Targets: ₹1,450 → ₹1,550 → ₹1,650
-
Stop-Loss: ₹1,245
Risks to Watch
-
Failure to sustain above ₹1,270 may retest ₹1,200.
-
Global EV demand or auto sector slowdowns could affect KPIT’s growth.
-
Technical resistance remains strong around ₹1,412–₹1,450.
Summary
|Current Price
|₹1,277
|Support
|₹1,264 – ₹1,270
|Resistance
|₹1,305 → ₹1,315 → ₹1,450
|2025 Target
|₹1,550 – ₹1,650
|Trend Outlook
|Medium-term bullish
|Risk Level
|Moderate