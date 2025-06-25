KSE Share Price Target 2025

Share Market Update – KSE Share Price Target 2025

ByAnkita Vasishtha

KSE Share Price Target 2025:- KSE Limited is a well-known company based in Kerala, mainly involved in making cattle feed, dairy products, and oil cakes. Started in 1963, KSE has become one of India’s trusted names in the animal feed industry. It also sells popular dairy items like milk, ghee, and ice cream under the brand name Vesta. The company has a strong presence in South India and supports the rural farming community by providing quality and affordable products. In recent years, KSE has shown strong profit growth, low debt, and steady operations, making it a stable and reliable business with long-term potential in essential sectors like agriculture and food. KSE Share Price on NSE as of 25 June 2025 is 2,214.00 INR.

KSE Ltd: Current Market Overview

  • Open: 2,204.70
  • High: 2,238.85
  • Low: 2,156.00
  • Mkt cap: 708.48Cr
  • P/E ratio: 7.76
  • Div yield: N/A
  • 52-wk high: 2,990.00
  • 52-wk low: 1,765.00

KSE Share Price Chart

KSE Share Price Chart

KSE Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

KSE Share Price Target Years KSE Share Price Target Months Share Price Target
KSE Share Price Target 2025 January
KSE Share Price Target 2025 February
KSE Share Price Target 2025 March
KSE Share Price Target 2025 April
KSE Share Price Target 2025 May
KSE Share Price Target 2025 June ₹2300
KSE Share Price Target 2025 July ₹2400
KSE Share Price Target 2025 August ₹2500
KSE Share Price Target 2025 September ₹2600
KSE Share Price Target 2025 October ₹2700
KSE Share Price Target 2025 November ₹2900
KSE Share Price Target 2025 December ₹3000

KSE Shareholding Pattern

  • Promoters: 23.23%
  • FII: 0.08%
  • DII: 0%
  • Public: 76.69%

Key Factors Affecting KSE Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors that could influence KSE Limited’s share price target for 2025:

1. Strong Turnaround in Profitability

In FY 2025, KSE achieved a sharp net profit increase of 84% YoY to ₹34.8 crore, despite a ~6% dip in sales. The strong margin recovery reflects improved cost controls, which supports investor confidence.

2. Undervalued Valuation with Upside Potential

With a P/E of around 6.8–7.9×, significantly below its consumer-sector peers (~19×), and trading at a substantial discount to an estimated median fair value of ₹1,566 (current price ~₹2,214), the stock has room to rerate.

3. Diversified ESG-Aligned Product Mix

KSE operates across three synergistic lines—compound cattle feed, oil cake processing, and dairy products like KSE Milk and Vesta Ice Cream—providing both income diversification and resilience to fluctuations in any single segment.

4. Strong Return Ratios and Productivity Accolades

The company maintains lofty ROCE (~43%) and ROE (~34%), reflecting operational excellence. Historical awards from the National Productivity Council highlight KSE’s emphasis on efficient processes.

5. Stable Demand in Rural & Agri Markets

With a broad dealer network (~700+ outlets) and essential goods positioning (feed, edible oils, dairy), KSE benefits from steady rural demand and livestock trends—aligned with India’s agricultural cycle—providing stable revenue streams.

Risks and Challenges for KSE Share Price

Here are 5 key risks and challenges that could affect KSE Limited’s share price target in 2025:

1. Dependence on Raw Material Prices

KSE heavily relies on agricultural raw materials like oil cakes and grains for cattle feed. Any sharp rise in input costs due to poor monsoons or global supply issues can squeeze profit margins.

2. Low Revenue Growth

Despite strong profit recovery, KSE reported a drop in total revenue in recent quarters. Slow or negative revenue growth can limit share price movement, especially if margin gains are not sustained.

3. Limited Brand Visibility Outside South India

KSE’s dairy and cattle feed products are mainly known in Kerala and nearby states. This regional concentration may limit its scalability and exposure to wider markets.

4. High Competition in Dairy and Feed Sector

The company faces stiff competition from national brands and local players in both dairy and animal feed segments. Price wars or aggressive marketing by rivals could impact its market share and pricing power.

5. Operational Risks from Rural Market Dependency

KSE’s performance is closely tied to rural demand and livestock health, which depend on weather, disease outbreaks, and farm income. Any negative trend in rural India could impact overall business performance.

Read Also:- Share Market Update – AGI Greenpac Share Price Target 2025

Similar Posts

MAZDOCK Share Price Target

MAZDOCK Share Price Target Tomorrow From 2025 To 2030- Prediction, Market Overview

ByRonak Sharma

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd is a leading public sector shipyard in India, known for constructing warships and submarines for the Indian Navy. Established in 1934, the company plays a key role in the country’s defense sector, specializing in building complex naval vessels and commercial ships. Mazagon Dock Share Price on NSE as of 12 May…

Stock Market Update – Berkshire Hathaway Stock Price Prediction 2025

Stock Market Update – Berkshire Hathaway Stock Price Prediction 2025

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Berkshire Hathaway Stock Price Prediction 2025: Berkshire Hathaway’s stock price in 2025 will depend on its strong investment portfolio, insurance business performance, and overall market conditions. The company, led by Warren Buffett’s strategic decisions, has a history of steady long-term growth. If major holdings like Apple and Coca-Cola perform well and the economy remains stable, Berkshire…

Baba Stock Price Prediction

Baba Stock Price Prediction Tomorrow 2024 To 2030- Market Overview, Financials

ByAnkita Vasishtha

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd – ADR represents the shares of Alibaba, one of the world’s largest e-commerce and technology companies, traded in the U.S. market. Founded in China, Alibaba is a global leader in online retail, cloud computing, digital payments, and logistics. Its platforms, like Taobao and Tmall, connect millions of businesses and consumers worldwide….

Freshworks Share Price Target

Freshworks Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030- Recent Graph, Market Overview

ByRonak Sharma

Freshworks Inc. is a software company that provides innovative customer engagement solutions. Founded in 2010, it is based in San Mateo, California, and has gained recognition for its user-friendly platforms designed for businesses of all sizes. Freshworks offers a range of products, including customer relationship management (CRM), helpdesk software, and marketing automation tools. Freshworks Share…

Network 18 Media Share Price Target

Network 18 Media Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030 and More Details

ByRonak Sharma

Network18 Media & Investments Ltd is a leading Indian media company with a diverse portfolio in television, digital media, and publishing. It owns and operates prominent brands such as CNBC-TV18, Colors TV, and News18, offering a range of news, entertainment, and business content. The company is a key player in the Indian media landscape, known…

Gujarat Lease Financing Share Price Target

Gujarat Lease Financing Share Price Target Tomorrow 2024 To 2030 and More Details

ByRonak Sharma

Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd is a financial services company based in India, engaged in leasing and financing activities. Established with the aim of providing innovative financial solutions, the company has been a part of the evolving financial sector, offering leasing services to businesses and individuals. Over the years, it has contributed to supporting small and…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *