Share Market Update – KSE Share Price Target 2025

KSE Share Price Target 2025:- KSE Limited is a well-known company based in Kerala, mainly involved in making cattle feed, dairy products, and oil cakes. Started in 1963, KSE has become one of India’s trusted names in the animal feed industry. It also sells popular dairy items like milk, ghee, and ice cream under the brand name Vesta. The company has a strong presence in South India and supports the rural farming community by providing quality and affordable products. In recent years, KSE has shown strong profit growth, low debt, and steady operations, making it a stable and reliable business with long-term potential in essential sectors like agriculture and food. KSE Share Price on NSE as of 25 June 2025 is 2,214.00 INR.

KSE Ltd: Current Market Overview

Open: 2,204.70

High: 2,238.85

Low: 2,156.00

Mkt cap: 708.48Cr

P/E ratio: 7.76

Div yield: N/A

52-wk high: 2,990.00

52-wk low: 1,765.00

KSE Share Price Chart

KSE Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

KSE Share Price Target Years KSE Share Price Target Months Share Price Target KSE Share Price Target 2025 January – KSE Share Price Target 2025 February – KSE Share Price Target 2025 March – KSE Share Price Target 2025 April – KSE Share Price Target 2025 May – KSE Share Price Target 2025 June ₹2300 KSE Share Price Target 2025 July ₹2400 KSE Share Price Target 2025 August ₹2500 KSE Share Price Target 2025 September ₹2600 KSE Share Price Target 2025 October ₹2700 KSE Share Price Target 2025 November ₹2900 KSE Share Price Target 2025 December ₹3000

KSE Shareholding Pattern

Promoters: 23.23%

FII: 0.08%

DII: 0%

Public: 76.69%

Key Factors Affecting KSE Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors that could influence KSE Limited’s share price target for 2025:

1. Strong Turnaround in Profitability

In FY 2025, KSE achieved a sharp net profit increase of 84% YoY to ₹34.8 crore, despite a ~6% dip in sales. The strong margin recovery reflects improved cost controls, which supports investor confidence.

2. Undervalued Valuation with Upside Potential

With a P/E of around 6.8–7.9×, significantly below its consumer-sector peers (~19×), and trading at a substantial discount to an estimated median fair value of ₹1,566 (current price ~₹2,214), the stock has room to rerate.

3. Diversified ESG-Aligned Product Mix

KSE operates across three synergistic lines—compound cattle feed, oil cake processing, and dairy products like KSE Milk and Vesta Ice Cream—providing both income diversification and resilience to fluctuations in any single segment.

4. Strong Return Ratios and Productivity Accolades

The company maintains lofty ROCE (~43%) and ROE (~34%), reflecting operational excellence. Historical awards from the National Productivity Council highlight KSE’s emphasis on efficient processes.

5. Stable Demand in Rural & Agri Markets

With a broad dealer network (~700+ outlets) and essential goods positioning (feed, edible oils, dairy), KSE benefits from steady rural demand and livestock trends—aligned with India’s agricultural cycle—providing stable revenue streams.

Risks and Challenges for KSE Share Price

Here are 5 key risks and challenges that could affect KSE Limited’s share price target in 2025:

1. Dependence on Raw Material Prices

KSE heavily relies on agricultural raw materials like oil cakes and grains for cattle feed. Any sharp rise in input costs due to poor monsoons or global supply issues can squeeze profit margins.

2. Low Revenue Growth

Despite strong profit recovery, KSE reported a drop in total revenue in recent quarters. Slow or negative revenue growth can limit share price movement, especially if margin gains are not sustained.

3. Limited Brand Visibility Outside South India

KSE’s dairy and cattle feed products are mainly known in Kerala and nearby states. This regional concentration may limit its scalability and exposure to wider markets.

4. High Competition in Dairy and Feed Sector

The company faces stiff competition from national brands and local players in both dairy and animal feed segments. Price wars or aggressive marketing by rivals could impact its market share and pricing power.

5. Operational Risks from Rural Market Dependency

KSE’s performance is closely tied to rural demand and livestock health, which depend on weather, disease outbreaks, and farm income. Any negative trend in rural India could impact overall business performance.

