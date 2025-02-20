L.K. Mehta Polymers: Know IPO Date, Price, GMP, and More

A manufacturer and distributor of plastic goods, L.K. Mehta Polymers, provides various ropes and twines, such as packing twine (sutli), tape ropes, decline ropes, monofilament ropes, and baler twines. Granules of polypropylene and polyethylene are among the raw materials that the firm trades and reprocesses. L.K. Mehta Polymers offers a wide range of plastic goods to meet the various demands of its clients.

The “Super Pack” brand, which L.K. Mehta Polymers uses to market its goods, symbolizes the company’s commitment to excellence and enduring client connections. L.K. Mehta Polymers employs 20 people full-time as of July 31, 2024. Eleven Key Management Personnel (KMPs) work for the firm.

LK Mehta IPO Details:

Dates of LK Mehta Polymers’ IPO: February 13–17, 2025

The issue price of LK Mehta Polymers is INR 71 per share.

10,40,000 shares (INR 7.38 crore) are being issued new.

For Sale: NIL

10,40,000 shares (INR 7.38 crore) make up the whole IPO amount.

Lot size minimum bid: 1,600 shares (INR 1,13,600)

Each share’s face value is INR 10.

50% is the retail allocation.

Listing on: BSE SME

Financial Performance:

FY 2022 FY 2023 FY 2024 Q1 FY 2025 Revenue 11.43 16.75 18.16 3.94 Expenses 11.80 17.14 17.87 3.72 Net income 0.04 (0.01) 0.86 0.21

LK Mehta Polymers Valuations:

FY 2022 FY 2023 FY 2024 EPS 0.16 (0.03) 3.42 PE ratio – – 20.76 ROW (%) 1.88 (0.35) 28.35 NAV 8.68 8.65 12.07 ROCE (%) 9.0 7.0 16.0 EBITDA (%) 1.86 0.81 5.58 Debt/Equity 2.03 1.80 2.15

LK Mehta Polymers IPO Dates:

Date of IPO Opening: February 13, 2025 Date of IPO Closing: February 17, 2025 Finalization of the Allotment Basis: February 18, 2025 Refunds began on February 20, 2025. Shares transferred to demat accounts: February 20, 2025 Date of IPO Listing: February 21, 2025 BSE SME Opening Price: Soon to be announced BSE SME Closing Price: On the horizon

LK Mehta Polymers Offer Lead Manager

SWASTIKA INVESTMART LIMITED

Madhaveshwar Coop Hsg Society Ltd, Madhav Nagar, 11/12 SV Road, Andheri West Mumbai – 400058; phone: +91-22-26254568-69; 0731-6644244; apartment number 18, second floor, north wing, [email protected] is the email address, www.swastika.co.in is the website.

LK Mehta Polymers Offer Registrar

BIGSHARE SERVICES PRIVATE LIMITED

S6-2, 6th Pinnacle Business Park, Mahali Caves Road, Andheri East, Mumbai, 400093, Maharashtra, adjacent to Ahura Centre, Contact information: [email protected]; phone: +91 22 6263 8200, Internet address: www.bigshareonline.com

LK Mehta Polymers Contact Details

L.K.MEHTA POLYMERS LIMITED

1103/2, Mhow-Neemuch Road, Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, India, 457001; E-mail: [email protected]; Phone: +91-9669903095, www.lkmehtapolymersltd.com is the website.