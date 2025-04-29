Share Market Update – Lambodhara Textiles Share Price Target 2025

Lambodhara Textiles Share Price Target 2025:- Lambodhara Textiles Ltd., established in 1994 and headquartered in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, is a leading Indian manufacturer specializing in high-quality synthetic fancy yarns. The company produces a diverse range of yarns, including slub, multi-count, multi-twist, siro, and neppy yarns, utilizing materials such as polyester, viscose, modal, and flax. Lambodhara Textiles Share Price on BOM as of 29 April 2025 is 139.05 INR.

Lambodhara Textiles Ltd: Current Market Overview

  • Open: 143.45
  • High: 143.45
  • Low: 137.61
  • Mkt cap: 144.30Cr
  • P/E ratio: 17.98
  • Div yield: 0.36%
  • 52-wk high: 248.00
  • 52-wk low: 99.65

Lambodhara Textiles Share Price Chart

Lambodhara Textiles Share Price Target 2025 (Prediction)

Lambodhara Textiles Share Price Target Years Lambodhara Textiles Share Price Target Months Share Price Target
Lambodhara Textiles Share Price Target 2025 January
Lambodhara Textiles Share Price Target 2025 February
Lambodhara Textiles Share Price Target 2025 March
Lambodhara Textiles Share Price Target 2025 April ₹145
Lambodhara Textiles Share Price Target 2025 May ₹160
Lambodhara Textiles Share Price Target 2025 June ₹170
Lambodhara Textiles Share Price Target 2025 July ₹180
Lambodhara Textiles Share Price Target 2025 August ₹190
Lambodhara Textiles Share Price Target 2025 September ₹200
Lambodhara Textiles Share Price Target 2025 October ₹210
Lambodhara Textiles Share Price Target 2025 November ₹230
Lambodhara Textiles Share Price Target 2025 December ₹250

Lambodhara Textiles Shareholding Pattern

  • Promoters: 73.17%
  • FII: 0.2%
  • DII: 0%
  • Public: 26.63%

Key Factors Affecting Lambodhara Textiles Share Price Growth

Here are five key factors that could influence the growth of Lambodhara Textiles’ share price target in 2025:

  1. Consistent Revenue Growth: Lambodhara Textiles has demonstrated steady revenue growth, with net sales reaching ₹60.82 crore in December 2024, marking a 19.8% year-over-year increase. This consistent performance indicates strong demand for its products and effective business strategies. 

  2. Capacity Expansion Initiatives: The company has approved a capacity addition plan involving the installation of 9,984 spindles over 1.5 to 2 years. This expansion aims to meet growing market demand and could lead to increased production and revenues.

  3. Focus on Niche Markets: Specializing in fancy yarns, Lambodhara Textiles caters to a niche segment within the textile industry. This focus allows the company to command premium pricing and maintain a competitive edge in specialized markets.

  4. Strong Financial Position: The company maintains a robust financial position with ₹323.83 million in cash and marketable securities and no debt. This financial stability provides flexibility for future investments and can instill investor confidence.

  5. Positive Market Outlook: Analyst forecasts suggest a positive trend for Lambodhara Textiles’ stock, with potential share price targets reaching up to ₹274.17 in the mid-term. Such projections reflect market optimism about the company’s growth prospects.

Risks and Challenges for Lambodhara Textiles Share Price

Here are five key risks and challenges that could impact Lambodhara Textiles’ share price target in 2025:

  1. Declining Profitability: Lambodhara Textiles reported a negative financial performance in the quarter ending December 2023, with significant declines in Profit After Tax (PAT) and Profit Before Tax (PBT). This downturn raises concerns about the company’s ability to sustain profitability, which could adversely affect investor confidence and share price.

  2. High Promoter Share Pledging: A substantial portion of the promoter’s shares are pledged. This could lead to forced selling in volatile market conditions, increasing stock volatility and potentially depressing the share price.

  3. Overvaluation Concerns: Analyses suggest that Lambodhara Textiles’ stock may be overvalued compared to its intrinsic value. Investors purchasing at inflated prices risk facing corrections, which could lead to capital losses.

  4. Rising Debt Levels: As of December 31, 2024, the company’s long-term debt stood at ₹402.2 million. An increasing debt burden can strain financial resources, especially if not matched by proportional revenue growth, potentially impacting the company’s financial stability.

  5. Limited Long-Term Growth: Over the past five years, Lambodhara Textiles has experienced a negative annual growth rate of -1.49% in operating profit. This stagnation indicates challenges in scaling operations and improving margins, which could hinder long-term share price appreciation.

