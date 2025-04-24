Legal & General Group Stock Price Prediction 2025:- ​Legal & General Group is a well-established financial services company based in the UK. It provides a range of services, including insurance, pensions, and asset management. The company is known for its strong focus on long-term investments and financial stability. With a history of over 180 years, Legal & General has built a reputation for helping individuals and businesses secure their financial future. Legal & General Group Stock Price on LON as of 24 April 2025 is 252.20 GBX.

Legal & General Group PLC: Current Market Overview

Open: 253.00

High: 253.90

Low: 250.30

Mkt cap: 1.48KCr

P/E ratio: 71.77

Div yield: 8.47%

52-wk high: 266.20

52-wk low: 206.80

Legal & General Group Stock Price Chart

Legal & General Group Stock Price Prediction 2025 (Prediction)

Legal & General Group Stock Price Prediction Years Legal & General Group Stock Price Prediction Months Stock Price Prediction Legal & General Group Stock Price Prediction 2025 January – Legal & General Group Stock Price Prediction 2025 February – Legal & General Group Stock Price Prediction 2025 March – Legal & General Group Stock Price Prediction 2025 April GBX 255 Legal & General Group Stock Price Prediction 2025 May GBX 258 Legal & General Group Stock Price Prediction 2025 June GBX 260 Legal & General Group Stock Price Prediction 2025 July GBX 263 Legal & General Group Stock Price Prediction 2025 August GBX 266 Legal & General Group Stock Price Prediction 2025 September GBX 269 Legal & General Group Stock Price Prediction 2025 October GBX 272 Legal & General Group Stock Price Prediction 2025 November GBX 275 Legal & General Group Stock Price Prediction 2025 December GBX 280

Key Factors Affecting Legal & General Group Stock Price Growth

​Here are five key factors influencing Legal & General Group’s (LGEN) growth prospects and stock performance through 2025:​

Strategic Restructuring and Simplification: Under CEO António Simões, L&G has streamlined its operations by selling non-core businesses, such as its UK housebuilding division and the U.S. protection unit. These moves are intended to focus on high-return areas like pensions and asset management, potentially enhancing long-term profitability. Strong Capital Returns to Shareholders: L&G plans to return approximately 40% of its market capitalization to shareholders over 2025–2027 through a combination of £3.6 billion in dividends and £1 billion in share buybacks. This commitment underscores the company’s focus on delivering value to investors. Focus on Private Markets Expansion: The company is aggressively expanding its private markets division, aiming to grow assets from £52 billion to £85 billion by 2028. Investments include a $200 million stake in U.S. real estate firm Taurus Investment Holdings, reflecting L&G’s strategy to diversify and reduce reliance on traditional investment platforms. Positive Earnings Growth Outlook: Analysts forecast a 24% increase in L&G’s earnings per share (EPS) for 2025, from 19.41p to 24.14p. This growth is attributed to strong performance in core segments and improved cost management, indicating a positive trajectory for the company’s financial health. Institutional Investor Confidence: High institutional ownership suggests that L&G’s stock price is sensitive to institutional trading actions. This could lead to increased volatility but also indicates strong investor confidence in the company’s strategic direction and financial stability.

Risks and Challenges for Legal & General Group Stock Price

​Here are five key risks and challenges that could impact Legal & General Group’s (LGEN) stock price by 2025:​

Macroeconomic Volatility: Legal & General operates in a complex global environment where economic fluctuations, such as inflation, interest rate changes, and geopolitical tensions, can affect investment returns and insurance liabilities. ​ Regulatory and Compliance Pressures: The company faces increasing regulatory scrutiny, particularly concerning climate-related disclosures and data privacy. Compliance with evolving regulations requires significant resources and could impact operational flexibility. Sustainability and ESG Expectations: Legal & General’s commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles is under scrutiny. Any perceived shortcomings in meeting ESG targets could affect investor confidence and brand reputation. ​ Market Competition: Intense competition in the insurance and asset management sectors may pressure margins and limit growth opportunities. Legal & General must continually innovate to maintain its market position. ​ Operational Risks: The company’s global operations expose it to risks such as cyber threats, operational disruptions, and talent retention challenges. Effective risk management strategies are essential to mitigate these potential impacts.

