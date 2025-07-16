LIC Share Price Target 2025: Can It Touch ₹1,137?
Current Price: ₹925.90 (NSE: LICI) (As Of July 15, 2025)
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) remains a strong player in the insurance sector. With the stock trading around ₹925.90, investors are curious about its growth potential by 2025. Let’s explore the latest technical analysis, support-resistance levels, and price projections.
About LIC (Life Insurance Corporation of India)
LIC is India’s largest life insurance company, commanding a significant market share. The company recently posted a 38% YoY jump in Q4 profit to ₹19,039 crore, signaling robust financial health.
Market Cap: ~₹5.85 lakh crore
P/E Ratio: ~12.6 (sector average: ~11)
Dividend Yield: ~1.3%
52-Week Range: ₹715 – ₹1,221
LIC Technical Analysis Overview
|Indicator
|Value
|Signal
|RSI (14)
|~50
|Neutral
|MACD
|Slightly Negative
|Weak Bearish
|ADX
|~21.6
|Moderate Trend
|Moving Averages
|Short-term bullish, Long-term cautious
|Mixed
-
Daily Trend: Neutral to Weak Bearish
-
Weekly Trend: Strong Buy
-
Monthly Trend: Positive
Support and Resistance Levels
-
Key Support: ₹900 – ₹915
-
Immediate Resistance: ₹950 – ₹953
-
Next Resistance: ₹1,000 – ₹1,040
-
Long-Term Resistance: ₹1,078 – ₹1,137
Holding above ₹900 will be crucial for maintaining the bullish outlook.
LIC Share Price Target 2025
|Timeframe
|Target Range
|Potential Upside
|Short-Term
|₹950 – ₹980
|+3% to +6%
|Medium-Term
|₹1,000 – ₹1,040
|+8% to +13%
|Long-Term (2025)
|₹1,078 – ₹1,137
|+16% to +23%
-
Broker Target Average: ₹1,078 – ₹1,137
-
Analyst Consensus: ₹1,078
Trading Strategy
-
Ideal Buy Range: ₹915 – ₹925
-
Breakout Confirmation: Above ₹950
-
Target Levels: ₹1,000, ₹1,040, ₹1,137
-
Stop-Loss: Below ₹900
This strategy is ideal for medium to long-term investors focusing on fundamentals with technical backup.
Risks to Consider
-
Breach below ₹900 could lead to a decline toward ₹880 – ₹870.
-
Market-wide volatility may affect stock movement.
-
Regulatory changes in the insurance sector could impact profitability.
Summary
|Metric
|Details
|Current Price
|₹925
|Support Levels
|₹900 – ₹915
|Resistance Levels
|₹950 – ₹953, ₹1,000+
|2025 Price Target
|₹1,078 – ₹1,137
|Risk Level
|Moderate