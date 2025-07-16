LIC Share Price Target 2025: Can It Touch ₹1,137?

Current Price: ₹925.90 (NSE: LICI) (As Of July 15, 2025)

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) remains a strong player in the insurance sector. With the stock trading around ₹925.90, investors are curious about its growth potential by 2025. Let’s explore the latest technical analysis, support-resistance levels, and price projections.

About LIC (Life Insurance Corporation of India)

LIC is India’s largest life insurance company, commanding a significant market share. The company recently posted a 38% YoY jump in Q4 profit to ₹19,039 crore, signaling robust financial health.

Market Cap: ~₹5.85 lakh crore

P/E Ratio: ~12.6 (sector average: ~11)

Dividend Yield: ~1.3%

52-Week Range: ₹715 – ₹1,221

LIC Technical Analysis Overview

Indicator Value Signal RSI (14) ~50 Neutral MACD Slightly Negative Weak Bearish ADX ~21.6 Moderate Trend Moving Averages Short-term bullish, Long-term cautious Mixed

Daily Trend: Neutral to Weak Bearish

Weekly Trend: Strong Buy

Monthly Trend: Positive

Support and Resistance Levels

Key Support: ₹900 – ₹915

Immediate Resistance: ₹950 – ₹953

Next Resistance: ₹1,000 – ₹1,040

Long-Term Resistance: ₹1,078 – ₹1,137

Holding above ₹900 will be crucial for maintaining the bullish outlook.

LIC Share Price Target 2025

Timeframe Target Range Potential Upside Short-Term ₹950 – ₹980 +3% to +6% Medium-Term ₹1,000 – ₹1,040 +8% to +13% Long-Term (2025) ₹1,078 – ₹1,137 +16% to +23%

Broker Target Average: ₹1,078 – ₹1,137

Analyst Consensus: ₹1,078

Trading Strategy

Ideal Buy Range: ₹915 – ₹925

Breakout Confirmation: Above ₹950

Target Levels: ₹1,000, ₹1,040, ₹1,137

Stop-Loss: Below ₹900

This strategy is ideal for medium to long-term investors focusing on fundamentals with technical backup.

Risks to Consider

Breach below ₹900 could lead to a decline toward ₹880 – ₹870.

Market-wide volatility may affect stock movement.

Regulatory changes in the insurance sector could impact profitability.

Summary