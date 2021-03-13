Life-Threatening Cold Grips Texas: Wind Chills Expected Below Freezing

Residents of Central and East Texas are facing a severe cold front, with wind chills expected to drop below freezing until 9 AM Friday. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Cold Weather Advisory, warning of dangerously low temperatures and advising residents to take necessary precautions.

Current Conditions and Forecast

As of Thursday evening, temperatures across Texas are as follows:

Dallas : Cloudy, 23°F (-5°C)

: Cloudy, 23°F (-5°C) Houston : Cloudy, 35°F (1°C)

: Cloudy, 35°F (1°C) Austin: Mostly cloudy, 31°F (-1°C)

The forecast for Friday, February 21, predicts:

Dallas : High of 36°F (2°C), Low of 28°F (-2°C)

: High of 36°F (2°C), Low of 28°F (-2°C) Houston : High of 40°F (4°C), Low of 36°F (2°C)

: High of 40°F (4°C), Low of 36°F (2°C) Austin: High of 35°F (2°C), Low of 31°F (0°C)

Safety Precautions

The NWS advises residents to:

Dress in Layers : Wear hats, gloves, and scarves to protect against frostbite.

: Wear hats, gloves, and scarves to protect against frostbite. Check on Vulnerable Neighbors : Ensure elderly individuals and families without reliable heating have what they need.

: Ensure elderly individuals and families without reliable heating have what they need. Protect Outdoor Plants and Pets : Cover any sensitive plants, and bring pets inside or ensure they have a warm shelter.

: Cover any sensitive plants, and bring pets inside or ensure they have a warm shelter. Avoid Unnecessary Travel: The cold weather could make roads icy, especially bridges and overpasses, which freeze faster than other surfaces.

Travel Considerations

Road conditions are expected to be slippery, especially early Friday morning. If you need to travel:

Drive Cautiously : Reduce speed and increase the following distance.

: Reduce speed and increase the following distance. Watch for Black Ice: Especially on bridges or overpasses that could freeze faster than main roads.

Looking Ahead: When Will It Warm Up?

The cold snap will last through Friday morning, but temperatures are expected to rise above freezing by the weekend, bringing relief from the cold.

Stay informed about updates from local weather channels and the National Weather Service as the cold front moves through. For now, stay bundled up, stay safe, and stay warm!