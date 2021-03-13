Life-Threatening Cold Grips the Mountains of North Carolina—What You Need to Know

The North Carolina Mountains are facing a bitterly cold night as wind chills are expected to plummet to as low as -15°F (-26°C). A Cold Weather Advisory has been issued, and the National Weather Service is warning residents of the dangerously low temperatures that could last until 10 AM Friday.

Cold Weather Advisory and Conditions

As the Arctic air continues to settle over the region, temperatures will dip sharply, and combined with strong winds, the wind chills are expected to feel dangerously cold. Here’s what you can expect:

Asheville, NC : Currently, temperatures are at 14°F (-10°C) , and while it’s expected to warm to 42°F (5°C) by Friday afternoon, the morning hours will be extremely cold.

Boone, NC: Temperatures will drop to 9°F (-13°C) tonight, with wind chills making it feel like -15°F. The temperature will gradually rise on Friday to 34°F (1°C) by afternoon.

Impact of Cold Weather

The cold front, which has brought a wave of subzero wind chills, is expected to pose serious health risks, especially for those with prolonged exposure to the elements. Here are some of the expected impacts:

Frostbite Risk : With wind chills reaching -15°F , exposed skin could suffer frostbite in as little as 30 minutes .

Dangerous Travel Conditions : Icy roads and bridges, combined with low visibility, will make travel hazardous for motorists across the mountain areas.

: Icy roads and bridges, combined with low visibility, will make travel hazardous for motorists across the mountain areas. Health Concerns: The extreme cold increases the risk of hypothermia, especially for vulnerable groups such as the elderly and those without proper heating.

Safety Tips for Cold Conditions

The National Weather Service has advised residents to take precautions to stay safe during this cold snap:

Stay Indoors : If possible, limit outdoor exposure to reduce the risk of frostbite and hypothermia.

Dress in Layers : Wear multiple layers of clothing, including a hat, gloves, and scarf to protect exposed skin.

Check on Neighbors : Make sure elderly neighbours or those without reliable heating have everything they need to stay warm.

Protect Pets and Livestock : Bring pets inside and ensure animals are well-sheltered from the cold.

: Bring pets inside and ensure animals are well-sheltered from the cold. Prepare Your Home: To prevent frozen pipes, open cabinet doors to allow warm air to circulate plumbing and allow faucets to drip slowly.

What’s Next?

Although temperatures will start to warm up by the weekend, residents in the mountains are urged to remain vigilant as the cold persists through Friday morning. By Saturday, the region will experience more seasonal temperatures, with highs above freezing.

For the latest updates and safety information, check local weather reports and stay updated with advisories from the National Weather Service. Stay safe and warm, North Carolina!