Life-Threatening Cold Grips West-Central Texas: Wind Chills Expected Below Freezing

Residents of West-Central Texas are bracing for a severe cold front, with wind chills expected to plummet to 5°F (-15°C) until 9 AM Friday. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Cold Weather Advisory, warning of dangerously low temperatures and advising residents to take necessary precautions.

Safety Precautions

With such extreme cold, the National Weather Service advises residents to:

Dress in Layers : Wear hats, gloves, and scarves to protect against frostbite.

: Wear hats, gloves, and scarves to protect against frostbite. Check on Vulnerable Neighbors : Ensure elderly individuals and families without reliable heating have what they need.

: Ensure elderly individuals and families without reliable heating have what they need. Protect Outdoor Plants and Pets : Cover any sensitive plants, and bring pets inside or ensure they have a warm shelter.

: Cover any sensitive plants, and bring pets inside or ensure they have a warm shelter. Avoid Unnecessary Travel: The cold weather could make roads icy, especially bridges and overpasses, which freeze faster than other surfaces.

Travel Considerations

Road conditions are expected to be slippery, especially early Friday morning. If you need to travel:

Drive Cautiously : Reduce speed and increase the following distance.

: Reduce speed and increase the following distance. Watch for Black Ice: Especially on bridges or overpasses that could freeze faster than main roads.

Looking Ahead: When Will It Warm Up?

The cold snap will last through Friday morning, but temperatures are expected to rise above freezing by the weekend, bringing relief from the cold. By Saturday, warmer temperatures will return, providing relief from the current freeze.

Stay informed about updates from local weather channels and the National Weather Service as the cold front moves through. For now, stay bundled up, stay safe, and stay warm!