Stock Market Update – Lloyds Banking Group Stock Price Prediction 2025

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Price Prediction 2025:- ​​Lloyds Banking Group is one of the UK’s leading financial institutions, offering a range of services including personal banking, business banking, and insurance. The company has announced a dividend of 2.11 pence per share, with an ex-dividend date of April 10, 2025, and payment scheduled for May 20, 2025. Lloyds has demonstrated strong performance in 2025, with shares accelerating to post sector-leading growth of 29%, outperforming rivals such as NatWest and Barclays. Lloyds Banking Group Stock Price on LON as of 22 April 2025 is 70.32 GBX.

Lloyds Banking Group PLC: Current Market Overview

Open: 70.96

High: 71.10

Low: 66.94

Mkt cap: 4.23KCr

P/E ratio: 11.31

Div yield: 4.51%

52-wk high: 74.46

52-wk low: 47.43

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Price Chart

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Price Prediction 2025 (Prediction)

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Price Prediction Years Lloyds Banking Group Stock Price Prediction Months Stock Price Prediction Lloyds Banking Group Stock Price Prediction 2025 January – Lloyds Banking Group Stock Price Prediction 2025 February – Lloyds Banking Group Stock Price Prediction 2025 March – Lloyds Banking Group Stock Price Prediction 2025 April GBX 72 Lloyds Banking Group Stock Price Prediction 2025 May GBX 75 Lloyds Banking Group Stock Price Prediction 2025 June GBX 76 Lloyds Banking Group Stock Price Prediction 2025 July GBX 77 Lloyds Banking Group Stock Price Prediction 2025 August GBX 78 Lloyds Banking Group Stock Price Prediction 2025 September GBX 79 Lloyds Banking Group Stock Price Prediction 2025 October GBX 80 Lloyds Banking Group Stock Price Prediction 2025 November GBX 82 Lloyds Banking Group Stock Price Prediction 2025 December GBX 83

Key Factors Affecting Lloyds Banking Group Stock Price Growth

Here are five key factors that could influence Lloyds Banking Group’s stock price growth by 2025:​

Earnings Growth and Dividend Yield: Lloyds is projected to achieve an 8.4% increase in earnings per share (EPS) in 2025. Additionally, the anticipated dividend of 3.43 pence per share represents a 5% year-on-year growth, offering an attractive yield of 5.6%. Analyst Price Targets and Valuation: Analysts have set a median 12-month price target of 75.00p for Lloyds’ stock, with estimates ranging up to 90.00p. This suggests potential upside from current levels, reflecting positive market sentiment. Business Banking Expansion: Lloyds anticipates an annual revenue boost of £300 million by 2026 from its Business and Commercial Banking unit, driven by increased corporate confidence and digital service offerings. Macroeconomic Environment: The UK’s improving economic outlook, including increased mortgage applications and loan growth, positions Lloyds to benefit from enhanced consumer and business activity. Regulatory and Political Landscape: Lloyds’ support for the Labour government’s budget plans, which focus on energy, infrastructure, and housing, may provide strategic opportunities and stability amid potential tax changes.

Risks and Challenges for Lloyds Banking Group Stock Price

Here are five key risks and challenges that could impact Lloyds Banking Group’s stock price target by 2025:

Motor Finance Mis-Selling Scandal: Lloyds is entangled in a significant legal issue concerning the mis-selling of car loans. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is investigating past practices where commissions were not transparently disclosed to customers. A Court of Appeal ruling has expanded the scope of potential misconduct, and a forthcoming Supreme Court decision could mandate an industry-wide compensation scheme. Lloyds has already set aside £450 million in provisions, but estimates suggest that total liabilities could escalate to tens of billions of pounds, posing a substantial financial risk. Interest Rate Margin Pressure: As the Bank of England considers reducing interest rates in response to easing inflation, Lloyds faces potential compression of its net interest margins. Since a significant portion of the bank’s profits derives from lending activities, lower interest rates could diminish profitability unless offset by increased lending volumes. Regulatory and Legal Challenges: Beyond the motor finance issue, Lloyds confronts other legal hurdles, including a £1 billion tax dispute with HM Revenue & Customs related to historical operations in Ireland. Such legal entanglements can lead to substantial financial penalties and distract management from strategic initiatives. Operational Restructuring and Job Cuts: In an effort to streamline operations, Lloyds plans to allow customers to use any branch within its network, including Halifax and Bank of Scotland locations. While this move aims to enhance customer convenience, it raises concerns about potential job cuts and branch closures, which could impact employee morale and service quality. Analyst Downgrades and Market Sentiment: Analysts have recently downgraded Lloyds’ stock rating from “Outperform” to “Market Perform,” reflecting concerns over the bank’s future performance amid regulatory uncertainties. Such downgrades can influence investor sentiment and potentially lead to stock price volatility.

