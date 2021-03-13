Los Angeles Faces Dangerous Weather – Don’t Get Caught Unprepared!

Los Angeles, get ready – the weather is about to take a serious turn. A storm is moving in, and it’s bringing heavy rain, gusty winds, and the potential for flooding. If you’ve got plans today, you’ll want to pay attention to the weather updates. This could get dangerous, and you’ll want to be prepared.

Rain’s Coming – And It Could Cause Flooding

The rain will start falling this afternoon, and some areas could see up to 2 inches of rain by the end of the day. That amount of rain could cause problems, especially in flood-prone neighborhoods. If you live near a river or in a low-lying area, keep an eye out for rising water. Mudslides are also a concern if you’re near hillsides.

If you were thinking about going anywhere, make sure to check the road conditions before heading out. Streets could flood quickly, and with poor drainage in some parts of LA, you may find water pooling up on the roads. Stay aware and avoid travel if you can.

Winds Are Picking Up – Secure Your Stuff

Along with the rain, strong winds are going to make their presence known. We’re talking gusts of up to 40 mph along the coast and possibly even stronger in the mountains. These winds will make it feel colder than it actually is, and they could blow things around, so if you have anything outside that could be blown away, now’s the time to bring it in or secure it.

Power outages are also a possibility, especially in areas where the wind is strongest. If you live in a spot that’s prone to losing power during storms, make sure you’ve got flashlights, batteries, and anything else you might need to get by without electricity.

How to Stay Safe During the Storm

Avoid driving: If you don’t have to go anywhere, stay off the roads. With all the rain, they’re likely to be slick and dangerous. Prepare for flooding: If you’re in a flood-prone area, move your valuables to higher ground, and avoid the basement if you can. Wind alert: High winds mean flying debris. Stay inside, especially during the strongest gusts. Get your emergency kit ready: Flashlights, water, extra clothes, and any medications you need – just in case power goes out.

Stay updated on the weather as the storm moves through. It’s best to stay informed so you’re not caught off guard. The weather service will continue to monitor conditions, and if anything changes, we’ll keep you in the loop.