Lupin Releases Rivaroxaban Pills in the US that have FDA Approval

After receiving final clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its (ANDA), Lupin announced the availability of Rivaroxaban tablets USP, 2.5 mg, in the US market.

The recently released medication is bioequivalent to 2.5 mg of Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Xarelto. In patients with (PAD), including those who have had lower extremity revascularization because of symptomatic PAD, rivaroxaban is recommended to lower the risk of major cardiovascular events and significant thrombotic vascular events.

The predicted yearly sales of rivaroxaban tablets USP, 2.5 mg, in the United States were $446 million, based on IQVIA MAT data for January 2025.

Located in Mumbai, Lupin is a multinational pharmaceutical firm that leads innovation. In more than 100 markets in the US, India, and South Africa, as well as throughout (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe, and the Middle East, it creates and offers a wide variety of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products, and APIs.

Sales increased 10.60% to Rs 5,618.6 crore in Q3 FY25 compared to Q3 FY24, resulting in a 38.81% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 858.86 crore for Lupins. Lupin’s stock increased 0.69% to Rs 2,043 on the BSE.